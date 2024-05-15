Family Of Seven Members Feared Drowned in Narmada River

A devastating tragedy struck the serene banks of the Narmada River in Poicha, Gujarat, as seven members of a family, including minors, are feared drowned after being swept away by the river’s strong currents.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, prompted an immediate response from local authorities and rescue teams, including divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Vadodara fire brigade. Despite intensive search efforts, no traces of the victims have been found thus far.

According to police reports, the victims, hailing from Surat, were part of a group visiting Poicha, situated on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts, for recreational purposes. The tragic turn of events unfolded on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves through the community.

The arrival of a unit from the 6th Battalion of the NDRF, based in Jarod, Vadodara, marked the commencement of a rigorous search operation to locate the missing individuals. However, the treacherous waters of the Narmada River have posed challenges to the rescue efforts.

Poicha, renowned as a popular summer picnic spot offering swimming opportunities in the Narmada River, has witnessed a recent tightening of safety measures by the Narmada district administration. Local boat operators have been instructed to obtain licenses before operating boats, reflecting efforts to enhance safety along the riverbanks.

Despite these precautions, boatmen on the Vadodara district side continue to ply their trade, raising questions about the enforcement of safety regulations and the need for heightened vigilance in recreational areas prone to water-related accidents.

As the search operation intensifies and families await news of their loved ones, further details into the tragic incident are eagerly awaited. The heart-wrenching loss serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with water activities and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to prevent such calamities in the future.

