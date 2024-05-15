Rescue Underway as Three Saved, Several Trapped in Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse

A tense rescue operation is underway at the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district after a lift collapse trapped at least 14 individuals. While three people have been successfully rescued, efforts continue to evacuate the remaining trapped individuals.

According to updates from the rescue site, rescue teams have reached all trapped workers, providing assurance of their safety. Dr. Pravin Sharma, a member of the rescue team, confirmed this reassuring news.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday at Hindustan Copper Limited’s copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana area. Doctors at the site have indicated that all trapped individuals are safe, although nine ambulances remain on standby outside the mine in case of any emergency.

Dr. Praveen Sharma, detailing the rescue operation, stated, “The rescue team has commenced operations, and everyone is safe. Three individuals have been successfully rescued with minor injuries. We anticipate rescuing the remaining trapped individuals gradually.”

The lift, carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata and mine officials, reportedly crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine due to the breaking of the rope supporting it.

Among those trapped are Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine’s Deputy General Manager AK Sharma. Additionally, journalist Vikas Pareek, who accompanied the vigilance team as a photographer, is among those trapped.

Other individuals trapped in the mine include Vinod Singh Shekhawat, AK Baira, Arnav Bhandari, Yashoraj Meena, Vanendra Bhandari, Niranjan Sahu, Karan Singh Gehlot, Pritam Singh, Harsi Ram, and Bhagirath.

Upon receiving information about the incident, ambulances rushed to the scene, and medical personnel prepared for any eventualities.

BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar, who responded swiftly to the situation, assured that the entire administration is on alert and that there have been no reports of casualties. He expressed confidence that all individuals will be safely rescued.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma issued instructions to expedite rescue efforts, emphasizing the importance of providing immediate assistance and healthcare facilities to those affected. He conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe extraction of those trapped in the mine.

