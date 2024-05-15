In a recent interview with a media source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and clarified his previous remarks regarding “infiltrators” and families with “more children,” stressing that his statements were not aimed at any specific community but were applicable to all impoverished families. Modi reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, stating that he does not engage in divisive politics based on religious affiliations.

During the interview, Prime Minister Modi emphasized his belief in the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with All, Development for All), asserting that he does not seek to cultivate a vote bank or play to specific religious sentiments. He rebuffed the notion of marketing love towards Muslims, underscoring his dedication to the welfare and progress of all citizens, regardless of their background.

Modi responded to criticisms regarding his remarks on families with more children, asserting that poverty, not religion, is the determining factor behind such circumstances. He clarified that his statements were not intended to target any particular religious community and emphasized the importance of responsible family planning to avoid dependency on government support.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002, during his tenure as Chief Minister, Modi acknowledged the tarnishing of his image among Muslims. However, he emphasized his personal relationships with Muslim families and friends, highlighting instances of communal harmony and shared celebrations of festivals.

When questioned about his electoral prospects among Muslims in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi expressed confidence in the support of the people of India, reiterating his commitment to refrain from communal politics. He pledged to uphold principles of inclusivity and refrain from pandering to religious divides, affirming that he would not indulge in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric.

Prime Minister Modi’s interview comes amid ongoing election campaigning, with recent remarks at a public rally in Rajasthan accusing the Congress party of intending to redistribute wealth among families with more children. Modi’s nomination filing from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh underscores his bid for a third consecutive term from the constituency, with polling scheduled for the seventh phase on June 1 and counting on June 4.

Modi’s clarification on his remarks and his emphasis on inclusive governance reflect the broader political discourse ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the significance of addressing societal issues without resorting to religious or communal polarization.

