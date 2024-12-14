Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Fadnavis Finalizes 22 Ministers for Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Amid Negotiations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading the BJP-led Mahayuti government, has finalized 22 ministers for the upcoming state cabinet expansion.

Fadnavis Finalizes 22 Ministers for Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Amid Negotiations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading the BJP-led Mahayuti government, has finalized 22 ministers for the upcoming state cabinet expansion. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place in Nagpur, marking a significant step in shaping the newly elected government, according to official sources.

The much-awaited cabinet expansion is expected to see 30-32 ministers being sworn in, as confirmed by senior BJP leaders. Including the chief minister, Maharashtra’s council of ministers can comprise a maximum of 43 members. The swearing-in will pave the way for the state’s winter legislative session, scheduled to begin on December 16 in Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister on December 5, is joined by two deputy chief ministers—Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The Mahayuti government was formed following their alliance, which achieved a landslide victory in the November assembly elections.

Fadnavis recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key aspects of power-sharing within the alliance and priorities for the state’s governance. Reports suggest the discussions also focused on leveraging central funding for crucial projects and schemes aimed at bolstering development across Maharashtra.

Tensions Over Portfolio Allocation

Despite the preparations for the swearing-in, unresolved disputes within the alliance have delayed the cabinet expansion. The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde is negotiating for several influential portfolios, including the Home Department. Sources close to the BJP revealed that Shinde has expressed strong resistance to the BJP’s condition of excluding candidates accused of misconduct.

“If I am denied the Home Department, then NCP chief Ajit Pawar should also not get the Finance portfolio,” Shinde reportedly asserted during recent negotiations.

While both the BJP and NCP have finalized their respective ministerial candidates, the Shiv Sena has not yet shared its list. Fadnavis has been eager to complete the cabinet expansion by December 15, but the Shiv Sena’s demands have caused delays.

Power Sharing Within the Mahayuti Alliance

The Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the November 20 state assembly elections, winning an overwhelming majority of 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41. As part of the power-sharing arrangement, the BJP is set to retain 22 cabinet berths, while the Shiv Sena and NCP will receive 11 and 10 berths, respectively.

This power-sharing formula has created friction, particularly with Shinde pushing hard for more prominent roles for his faction. The BJP leadership, however, is determined to maintain its dominant position in the alliance while addressing the expectations of its coalition partners.

Preparations for the Winter Session

The upcoming week-long winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is a critical milestone for the Mahayuti government to demonstrate unity and functionality. Fadnavis aims to showcase a cohesive leadership team capable of implementing the government’s ambitious agenda.

The cabinet expansion is not only an exercise in fulfilling constitutional mandates but also a reflection of the alliance’s internal dynamics. The BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena are working to balance governance priorities with the political aspirations of their respective factions.

Election Victory and Public Expectations

The Mahayuti alliance’s decisive electoral win signals a strong mandate for stability and development in Maharashtra. However, with high expectations from the public, the government faces the challenge of resolving internal disagreements while ensuring that the cabinet is equipped to address the pressing needs of the state.

As negotiations continue, Fadnavis is optimistic about finalizing the cabinet in time for the winter session. The expanded cabinet will mark a significant step forward in consolidating the Mahayuti alliance’s governance framework, addressing critical public issues, and delivering on its electoral promises.

