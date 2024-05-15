Lift Collapse Traps 14, Including Senior Officers, in Rajasthan Copper Mine

A lift in Kolihan mine in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, carrying 14 individuals, including senior vigilance officers, collapsed nearly 2,000 feet deep inside the copper mine late night on Tuesday. The trapped individuals, who include members of a vigilance team from Kolkata and mine officials, are feared to be in a precarious situation, with no communication established since the collapse.

The rescue operation, spearheaded by Hindustan Copper Limited at the copper mine, is currently underway with fervent efforts to reach the trapped individuals. Nine ambulances stand at the ready outside the mine, poised to respond to any potential emergencies that may arise during the rescue mission.

In a proactive move, an eight-member team consisting of doctors and nurses has been dispatched into the mine through the exit gate. The team is equipped to provide immediate medical assistance to those trapped, ensuring that they receive necessary care even within the confines of the mine.

Among the individuals caught in the dire situation are Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan mine’s Deputy General Manager AK Sharma. Additionally, a journalist, who had accompanied the vigilance team as a photographer, is also among those trapped.

As the rescue efforts intensify, concerns mount for the families of the trapped individuals. However, no emergency contact number has been issued yet, adding to the anxiety of waiting loved ones.

Local MLA Dharmpal Gurjar sought to reassure the public, affirming that the rescue team is fully engaged, and the entire administration is on high alert. While there have been no reports of casualties thus far, Gurjar expressed confidence that all individuals will be safely extricated from the mine.

The copper mine at Khetri holds historical significance, having been established in 1967. However, this recent incident underscores the inherent risks associated with mining operations, prompting renewed scrutiny of safety measures within the industry.

