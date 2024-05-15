Punjab Police Busts Terror Module Operated By Man Linked To Khalistani Separatist, Arrests Key Operative and Three Others

Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, announced on Tuesday the dismantling of a terror module operating within the state with the arrest of four individuals, including a significant operative.

The mastermind behind the module, identified as Iqbalpreet Singh alias Buchi, who resides abroad, orchestrated the operations, as disclosed by Gaurav Yadav. The key operative, Gurwinder Singh alias Shera, was apprehended along with three others by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) at Liberty Chowk in Rajpura.

According to DGP Yadav, acting on credible intelligence, AGTF teams, under the direction of Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, established a checkpoint at Liberty Chowk. Teams led by Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar successfully carried out the arrests.

In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab has busted a module operated by foreign-based terrorist mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh @ Buchi, a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga @ Canadian who is lodged in Tihar Jail under UAPA charges in case of targeted killings in Punjab in 2016-2017… pic.twitter.com/lhObKssOGs — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 14, 2024

During interrogation, Shera revealed Buchi’s intentions to assemble the gang for nefarious activities aimed at disturbing the peace and harmony in Punjab.

The police confiscated three pistols and 13 live cartridges from the arrested individuals, in addition to impounding the vehicle they were traveling in.

Shera, previously detained by the AGTF in 2022 for allegedly conspiring to carry out targeted killings on Buchi’s instructions, was out on bail at the time of his recent arrest.

The other three individuals were identified as Gurpreet Singh from Patiala, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, and Jagjit Singh alias Jashan from Patti, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Furthermore, police investigations revealed Buchi’s connections with deceased Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Additionally, Buchi maintained close ties with Ramandeep Bagga alias Canadian, who was implicated as the primary shooter in seven targeted killings between 2016 and 2017.

Ramandeep Bagga currently faces charges in 11 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act charges. He is presently incarcerated in Tihar Jail.

