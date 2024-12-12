Stanley Recalls 2.6 Million Products After Dozens Burned Due To THIS Reason

Stanley recalls 2.6 million travel mugs, which are models like Switchback and Trigger Action, due to the detachment of lids, resulting in burns. Consumers are asked to stop using them and claim free replacement lids. Travel mugs were sold between 2016-2024, causing 38 burn injuries worldwide.

The well-known brand for durable travel mugs, Stanley, has declared a recall of its popular brand of travel mugs worth 2.6 million units globally. The recalls involved some of the firm’s best-selling models; this includes the Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs.

Reason for Recall

The recall comes after 91 consumer complaints were reported worldwide, with 16 cases originating from the United States. Customers have complained that the lids on the involved mugs can come loose and fall off during use, which can cause burns from spilling hot liquids. The firm states that the lid threads contract when exposed to heat or torque, causing this hazard.

Stanley and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a joint statement urging consumers to stop using the affected products immediately. “We ask that all customers in possession of either product immediately stop use and reach out to Stanley 1913 for a free replacement lid. At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life,” the company stated.

The failure has caused 38 burn injuries worldwide, two of which occurred in the United States. Of these, 11 people were treated, according to Stanley.

Models Involved And Instructions

The product recall involves certain models and sizes of the Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs:

Switchback Travel Mugs: 12 oz and 16 oz, with serial numbers 20-01437, 20-01436, and 20-02211.

12 oz and 16 oz, with serial numbers 20-01437, 20-01436, and 20-02211. Travel Mugs: sizes 12 ounces, 16 ounces, and 20 ounces and serial numbers 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034, 20-02746 respectively.

Consumers can view the serial numbers at the top of the mug covers to check if their products are included.

Replacement Refund Options

Stanley is providing a free replacement lid for the recalled mugs. Consumers can reach the company, toll-free, at 866-792-5445 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., ET, Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.stanley1913.com to make a claim or for more information.

The products were sold at all big retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Target, in addition to other stores throughout the country and on the Internet. The mugs are for sale from June 2016 through December 2024 with a cost between $20 and $50, based on the model.

Stanley emphasized its commitment to the safety of customers and quality of the product, saying, “We are voluntarily recalling the Switchback [12 oz and 16 oz] and Trigger Action [12 oz, 16 oz, and 20 oz] Travel Mugs in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

