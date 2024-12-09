How Google, Amazon, Tesla, And Other Big Tech Companies Invest In CEO Security After Brian Thompson’s Murder

Big corporations are investing millions into ensuring the safety of their CEOs, with tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla reporting significant security expenditures.

Big corporations are investing millions into ensuring the safety of their CEOs, with tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla reporting significant security expenditures. This trend has gained much attention following the tragic murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson. Here’s a breakdown of how much companies spend on their CEO’s safety:

SEC filings reported that Alphabet spent over $6.7 million in security for Sundar Pichai in 2023. This is an added cost to other benefits including retirement contributions and company vehicles as part of his compensation package, totaling more than $6.8 million in the year.

In 2024, Microsoft allocated more than $58,000 for Nadella’s travel security. His total compensation package was in excess of $169,000. According to the SEC filing dated October 24, 2024, Nadella will bag $79.1 million for this year.

The BlackRock CEO is Larry Fink

BlackRock paid $780,350 for Fink’s security last year, which included $216,837 for personal security and $563,513 for upgrading his home security system. In 2023, Fink earned $26.9 million in total compensation.

Reports from Quartz indicate that Amazon spent a huge chunk of money on Jassy’s security. It is reported that the firm spent $986,164 on transportation, which includes business travel and security upgrades.

JPMorgan Chase paid approximately $523,271 for Dimon’s security in 2023. The amount consisted of $362,226 for transportation, which comprised a private plane, $30,400 for corporate cars, and $150,645 for residential security.

Tesla paid over $2.9 million to a security company owned by Musk for his personal security services, which also covered his position as Tesla’s CEO.

Apple spent nearly $821,000 on Cook’s security services in 2023. The company also spent over $1.6 million on private air travel for him. This adds up to his total compensation package of over $2.5 million.

Meta spent nearly $9.4 million on Zuckerberg’s security costs in 2023, including home security and personal trips. It also gave him an annual supplement of $14 million in extra security, which puts his total compensation package over $24 million.

The high costs are a testament to the increasing anxiety surrounding the safety of top executives in a world where threats to security are increasingly common.

