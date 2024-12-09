Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Google, Amazon, Tesla, And Other Big Tech Companies Invest In CEO Security After Brian Thompson’s Murder

Big corporations are investing millions into ensuring the safety of their CEOs, with tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla reporting significant security expenditures.

How Google, Amazon, Tesla, And Other Big Tech Companies Invest In CEO Security After Brian Thompson’s Murder

Big corporations are investing millions into ensuring the safety of their CEOs, with tech giants like Google, Meta, and Tesla reporting significant security expenditures. This trend has gained much attention following the tragic murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson. Here’s a breakdown of how much companies spend on their CEO’s safety:

SEC filings reported that Alphabet spent over $6.7 million in security for Sundar Pichai in 2023. This is an added cost to other benefits including retirement contributions and company vehicles as part of his compensation package, totaling more than $6.8 million in the year.

In 2024, Microsoft allocated more than $58,000 for Nadella’s travel security. His total compensation package was in excess of $169,000. According to the SEC filing dated October 24, 2024, Nadella will bag $79.1 million for this year.
The BlackRock CEO is Larry Fink
BlackRock paid $780,350 for Fink’s security last year, which included $216,837 for personal security and $563,513 for upgrading his home security system. In 2023, Fink earned $26.9 million in total compensation.

Reports from Quartz indicate that Amazon spent a huge chunk of money on Jassy’s security. It is reported that the firm spent $986,164 on transportation, which includes business travel and security upgrades.

JPMorgan Chase paid approximately $523,271 for Dimon’s security in 2023. The amount consisted of $362,226 for transportation, which comprised a private plane, $30,400 for corporate cars, and $150,645 for residential security.

Tesla paid over $2.9 million to a security company owned by Musk for his personal security services, which also covered his position as Tesla’s CEO.

Apple spent nearly $821,000 on Cook’s security services in 2023. The company also spent over $1.6 million on private air travel for him. This adds up to his total compensation package of over $2.5 million.

Meta spent nearly $9.4 million on Zuckerberg’s security costs in 2023, including home security and personal trips. It also gave him an annual supplement of $14 million in extra security, which puts his total compensation package over $24 million.

The high costs are a testament to the increasing anxiety surrounding the safety of top executives in a world where threats to security are increasingly common.

Read More : Who is Abu Mohammed Al-Golani? From Al-Qaida Affiliate To Leader Of Syrian Rebellion

Filed under

Apple facebook Google Meta

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox