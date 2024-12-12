Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Elections: Congress Fields Sheila Dixit’s Son Against Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal On High-Stake New Delhi Seat

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit set to contest against Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the high profile New Delhi constituency.

Delhi Elections: Congress Fields Sheila Dixit’s Son Against Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal On High-Stake New Delhi Seat

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming.

Congress has field former MP Sandeep Dikshit to contest against Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the high profile New Delhi constituency.

Sandeep Dikshit is the son of late Sheila Dikshit, the three time Chief Minister of Delhi.

The announcement came after a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

 Key Candidates  

The first list also includes several senior leaders and new faces:

Devender Yadav: Badli

Haroon Yusuf: Ballimaran

Chaudhary Anil Kumar: Patparganj

Adarsh Shastri: Dwarka

Ragini Nayak: Wazirpur

Ali Mehndi: Mustafabad

Aruna Kumari: Narela

Mangesh Tyagi: Burari

 A HighStakes Battle on New Delhi 

The New Delhi constituency, currently held by Kejriwal, is set to witness a fierce contest. Sandeep Dikshit, known for his political experience and legacy as Sheila Dikshit’s son, is expected to be a key contender against the AAP supremo.

Congress is aiming to revive its electoral fortunes in Delhi, where it has been out of power since 2013. The party is focusing on a mix of experienced leaders and fresh candidates to challenge the AAP and BJP in the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

Filed under

arvind kejriwal DELHI ELECTIONS Sandeep Dixit sheila dixit

Advertisement

Also Read

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox