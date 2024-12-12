Delhi Elections: Congress Fields Sheila Dixit’s Son Against Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal On High-Stake New Delhi Seat

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit set to contest against Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the high profile New Delhi constituency.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming.

Congress has field former MP Sandeep Dikshit to contest against Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the high profile New Delhi constituency.

Sandeep Dikshit is the son of late Sheila Dikshit, the three time Chief Minister of Delhi.

The announcement came after a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

Key Candidates

The first list also includes several senior leaders and new faces:

Devender Yadav: Badli

Haroon Yusuf: Ballimaran

Chaudhary Anil Kumar: Patparganj

Adarsh Shastri: Dwarka

Ragini Nayak: Wazirpur

Ali Mehndi: Mustafabad

Aruna Kumari: Narela

Mangesh Tyagi: Burari

A HighStakes Battle on New Delhi

The New Delhi constituency, currently held by Kejriwal, is set to witness a fierce contest. Sandeep Dikshit, known for his political experience and legacy as Sheila Dikshit’s son, is expected to be a key contender against the AAP supremo.

Congress is aiming to revive its electoral fortunes in Delhi, where it has been out of power since 2013. The party is focusing on a mix of experienced leaders and fresh candidates to challenge the AAP and BJP in the upcoming elections.

