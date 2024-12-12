Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that it plans to review existing criminal cases filed under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it plans to review existing criminal cases filed under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

It is also working on new guidelines for the application of the law.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concerns about the “draconian” nature of certain provisions of the Act, urging the government to re-evaluate its applicability. “Some provisions are draconian. The government must examine where it should be applicable and where it should not,” the bench stated.

In response, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj assured the court that the government is finalizing new guidelines and will review existing cases. “We will put the new guidelines on record. The existing cases will also be examined to determine whether the law should be applied,” Nataraj said.

The court recorded the submission and set a timeline for further review. “The guidelines will be placed on record for our consideration. List the matter in the first week of January 2025. Authorities may revisit existing cases in view of the revised guidelines to assess if the Act should be invoked,” the bench noted.

Background on the Law

The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act was enacted in 1986 to curb organized crime and anti-social activities. It prescribes imprisonment of 2 to 10 years and a minimum fine of ₹5,000 for violations. For offenses against public servants or their families, the minimum jail term increases to 3 years. Public servants aiding gangsters can face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 10 years.

Ongoing Legal Challenges

The Supreme Court’s order came in response to a plea filed by Gorakh Nath Mishra, who sought to quash an FIR against him under the Act. Mishra had earlier been denied relief by the Allahabad High Court.

The bench also tagged a similar case and noted that the state government’s proposed guidelines would influence the re-evaluation of pending cases.

Multiple petitions challenging the Act’s provisions are currently under consideration by different Supreme Court benches. On December 4, a bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai described the Act as “draconian” while hearing a case related to proceedings in Kasganj. Similarly, on December 3 and November 29, other benches agreed to examine challenges against specific provisions of the law and issued notices to the UP government.

The new guidelines are expected to bring clarity on the application of the anti-gangster law, potentially altering the legal landscape for those charged under its provisions. The Supreme Court will next review the matter in January 2025.

Read More: “My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

Filed under

Anti-Gangster Law supreme court of india Uttar Pradesh government

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox