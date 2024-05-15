India's External Affairs Minister Criticizes Western Media's Coverage of Elections

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lambasted what he deemed as “negative” coverage during an interaction following the launch of the Bangla edition of his book ‘Why Bharat Matters’ in Kolkata.

Jaishankar, while addressing the audience, pointed out the irony of countries that resort to legal battles to determine election outcomes offering advice on conducting polls. He emphasized that Western nations, with their long-standing influence globally, find it challenging to relinquish their perceived superiority.

Highlighting the alleged agenda of Western media, Jaishankar suggested that they prefer a specific “class of people” to govern India. He accused them of being unsettled when Indian voters diverge from their preferred narrative.

Moreover, Jaishankar accused Western media of openly endorsing candidates and political parties, alleging a subtle form of interference in India’s democratic processes.

Also read: Mumbai Crime Branch Files Case Against Gangster Rohit Godara In Salman Khan Firing Incident

In a sardonic remark, Jaishankar criticized the practice of countries engaging in legal battles over election results while presuming to lecture India on the conduct of elections.

Despite extreme heat conditions, Jaishankar praised the high voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, asserting the resilience of Indian democracy in the face of adversity.

This is not the first instance of Jaishankar confronting Western media’s portrayal of Indian democracy. In a previous forum for nationalist thinkers in Hyderabad, he had dismissed criticisms from Western press, attributing them to their perceived role as political players rather than genuine concerns for democracy.

Jaishankar’s comments come amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. The first four phases have already been completed, with the remaining phases scheduled for May 20, May 27, and June 1.

Show Full Article