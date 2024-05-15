Mumbai Crime Branch Files Case Against Gangster Rohit Godara In Salman Khan Firing Incident

The Mumbai crime branch has filed a case against gangster Rohit Godara in relation to the shooting incident at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan last month. Gangster Godara has been identified as an accused in the case by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The shooting occurred on April 14 outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Subsequent arrests uncovered ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all individuals implicated in the shooting.

“Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested six accused in the Salman Khan firing case and four accused are absconding and the search is on,” it said.

On Monday evening, authorities apprehended the sixth suspect, identified as Harpal Singh (37), from Fatehabad in Haryana, who will be presented in Mumbai’s MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court. Police officials revealed that Harpal Singh’s involvement came to light during the interrogation of another suspect, Mohammed Rafique Choudhary, whom he had financed for reconnaissance around Salman’s residence.

Previously, law enforcement stated that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a pivotal role in motivating the shooters. Following the delivery of weapons in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol furnished the assailants with detailed information about the target, instructing them to carry out the shooting at the actor’s residence. The planned firing incident was executed as instructed, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

