Indians Moved Ahead In Green Card Queue: US Visa Bulletin Delivers Good News

The terms, 'final action date' and 'dates for filing' are terms used in the US Visa Bulletin to manage the allocation of immigrant visas based on visa categories and country quotas.

The January 2025 US Visa Bulletin has brought welcome news for Indian applicants, as it shows progress in both employment-based (EB) and family-sponsored visa categories. This advancement could significantly reduce wait times for many Indian nationals aspiring to secure a green card in the United States.

The Visa Bulletin, published monthly by the US Department of State, updates applicants on the availability of immigrant visa numbers. The latest bulletin reveals advancements in final action dates across multiple visa categories, while filing dates remain mostly unchanged.

In the family-sponsored visa categories, which have a cap of 226,000 annually, there have been notable advancements for Indian applicants:

First Preference (F1): For unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens, the final action date has moved forward by one month, from October 22, 2015, to November 22, 2015.

Second Preference (F2A and F2B): The final action date for F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents) remains January 1, 2022, but the F2B category (unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents) has moved forward by a few days, from May 1, 2016, to May 22, 2016.

Third Preference (F3): For married sons and daughters of US citizens, the final action date has advanced by about two months, from April 15, 2010, to July 1, 2010.

Fourth Preference (F4): For brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, the final action date has moved forward from March 8, 2006, to April 8, 2006.

Employment-Based Visa Categories

In the employment-based visa categories, which have an annual cap of 140,000, the final action dates have seen progress in key categories:

First Preference (EB-1): The final action date for priority workers remains unchanged at February 1, 2022. This category still has an estimated 143,497 Indian applicants in the backlog.

Second Preference (EB-2): The final action date for professionals with advanced degrees or those with exceptional ability has moved forward from August 1, 2012, to October 1, 2012. This is a positive shift for the estimated 838,784 Indians waiting in this category.

Third Preference (EB-3): For skilled workers, professionals, and other workers, the final action date has advanced by one month, from November 8, 2012, to December 1, 2012. An estimated 277,162 Indians, including dependents, are in this category’s backlog.

Fourth Preference (EB-4): The final action date for special immigrants remains unchanged at January 1, 2021.

Fifth Preference (EB-5): For those seeking to create employment, the final action date remains at January 1, 2022.

The final action date is the date when an immigrant visa applicant can be scheduled for an interview at a US embassy or consulate. Meanwhile, the filing date indicates the earliest date applicants can submit their applications for an adjustment of status or an immigrant visa.

The Growing Demand for US Green Cards

With over 1 million Indians currently waiting for green cards, the backlog remains a major issue. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) projects that the employment-based backlog for Indian applicants could reach 2.19 million by FY 2030, potentially taking up to 195 years to clear.

Despite these long wait times, Indian nationals continue to make up a significant portion of the US immigrant population, now numbering over 5 million. Their growing influence in the US is reflected in the rising demand for green cards, and the latest Visa Bulletin brings hope for faster processing in the coming years.