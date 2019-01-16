Education and Jobs

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2019 Datesheet revised, check new dates here

APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2019: Apply soon for 169 posts @ psc.ap.gov.in

CTET 2019: Exam date, pattern, syllabus and eligibility criteria for Central Teacher Eligibility Test

SNAP 2018 result released @ snaptest.org, know how to download

SNAP 2018 results: The Symbiosis International Deemed University has finally published the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 results on the official website. The authority had conducted the examination on December....

CLAT 2019: registration to begin from January 13 @ clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT 2019: The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will commence from January 13, the latest notification on the official website read. The applicants are....

RPF Group A, B and F exam Admit Card 2019 released @ constable.rpfonlinereg.org, see steps to download

RPF Group A, B and F Exam Admit Card 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming Constable Group A, B, and F recruitment exam....

Tamil Nadu PSC Forest Apprentice Written Exam Result released @ tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Forest Apprentice Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published the written examination results of the Forest Apprentice Exam 2018 conducted by the Commission last year....

UPSC CAPF Result 2018 declared, simple steps to download @ upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination or CAPF (ACs) conducted last year through....

NIFT 2019 admit card released at nift.ac.in, know how to download

NIFT 2019 admit card: The admit card for the entrance exam 2019 has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. The Candidates who had registered for the same....

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 releasing shortly @ rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The Answer keys of Group D Examination of conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) last year is soon going to be released on....

SSC CGL Recruitment Exam 2019: Notification to release soon @ ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing a notification for the recruitment examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 on its official website....

SSC releases notification for scribe facility, compensatory time for specially abled candidates @ ssc.nic.in, details inside

SSC JHT Exam Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification regarding the facility of a scribe and compensatory time for those specially abled persons who are....

RPF recruitment 2019: Admit card released for group A, B and F

The admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website constable.rpfonlinereg.org   The....

NVS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 251 teaching and non-teaching vacancies in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

NVS Recruitment 2019: The Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching vacancies in under the4 organisation. According to the reports in a....

BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2019 released, check @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Intermediate practical examination on its official website -....

TNPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector recruitment exam result to be released soon, steps to download @ tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Inspector recruitment result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to release the  TNPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector posts recruitment exam 2018 result on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in....

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19: Admit card to be released today @ indianrailways.gov.in, check exam dates, city names here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician today, January 10,....

CBSE CTET 2019 exam date announced, official notification to be out soon @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019, however, the official notification has not been released by the....

Indian Army NCC special entry 46th Course: Apply for 55 vacancies @ joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has invited application from unmarried male and female candidates who are willing to serve the country through Short Service Commission NCC (Special Entry) 46th course. Willing candidates....

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Exam 2019: Submit application for 392 posts @ upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the upcoming UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) (I) Exam....

RPF SI exam postponed, new dates likely to be announced soon

RPF SI recruitment: The online examination for the recruitment of Sub Inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been postponed due to representations by candidates. The computer-based exams were scheduled....

NIACL admit cards 2019: Administrative Officers call letters available @ newindia.co.in

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) on Thursday released the NIACL Admit Card / Call Letter for Administrative Officers (AO) Generalists & Specialists Posts. Those who have applied for....

OTET Admit Card released, check steps to download @ bseodisha.ac.in

OTET admit card 2018 2018-19: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is going to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on January 16, 2019, and the admit cards for....

JKBOSE class 12 Jammu region result: Re-evaluation process begins, know how to apply

JKBOSE class 12 Jammu region result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) opened the re-evaluation process for the class 12 exams. The board had declared the class....

AP DSC SGT Admit Card released @ apdsc.apcfss.in, check steps to download

AP DSC SGT Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming examination AP DSC SGT Exam 2019 on the official website.....

SSC releases notification for scribe facility and compensatory time for specially abled persons

SSC Recruitment Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for specially abled persons appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination Under the Commission on its official website -....

MSBTE winter 2018 diploma exams: Results announced @ msbte.org.in

MSBTE winter 2018 diploma exams: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results of winter 2018 diploma exams on the official website –msbte.org.in. All those candidates who had....

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: Admit card released @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: The admit card for intermediate (Class 12) practical exams 2019 of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released on the....

UPSC NDA, NA (I) recruitment 2019: Apply for 392 posts @upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The notification said that the last....

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage: Admit card, exam date to be announced @indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board is going to drop details about the exam city and exam date for the positions of ALP and technician second stage examination today itself on the....

RPF SI Group C, D January 9 exam postponed, new dates yet to be confirmed, details @rpfonlinereg.org

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday postponed the Sub Inspector Examination without any prior notification, reports said. The RPF has not yet confirmed the new dates for the conduction....

MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education results to be out @ msbte.org.in

MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2018: In the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) the results for the winter diploma will be out soon at their....

BSF Recruitment 2019: Applications out for specialists, GDMO & dental surgeon vacant posts, check @ bsf.nic.in

BSF Recruitment 2019: In the official notification released by Border Security Force (BSF) it has invited aspirants to fill in applications for the posts of  Specialists, GDMO and Dental Surgeon at the....

