SNAP 2018 results: The Symbiosis International Deemed University has finally published the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 results on the official website. The authority had conducted the examination on December....
TNPSC Forest Apprentice Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published the written examination results of the Forest Apprentice Exam 2018 conducted by the Commission last year....
UPSC CAPF Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination or CAPF (ACs) conducted last year through....
SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing a notification for the recruitment examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 on its official website....
The admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website constable.rpfonlinereg.org The....
NVS Recruitment 2019: The Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching vacancies in under the4 organisation. According to the reports in a....
TNPSC Inspector recruitment result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to release the TNPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector posts recruitment exam 2018 result on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in....
CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019, however, the official notification has not been released by the....
The Indian Army has invited application from unmarried male and female candidates who are willing to serve the country through Short Service Commission NCC (Special Entry) 46th course. Willing candidates....
RPF SI recruitment: The online examination for the recruitment of Sub Inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been postponed due to representations by candidates. The computer-based exams were scheduled....
SSC Recruitment Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for specially abled persons appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination Under the Commission on its official website -....
MSBTE winter 2018 diploma exams: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results of winter 2018 diploma exams on the official website –msbte.org.in. All those candidates who had....
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The notification said that the last....
BSF Recruitment 2019: In the official notification released by Border Security Force (BSF) it has invited aspirants to fill in applications for the posts of Specialists, GDMO and Dental Surgeon at the....