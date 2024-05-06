Jharkhand: ED Recovers 20 Crore From Congress Leader’s Personal Secretary Residence

Alamgir Alam, Rural Development Minister of Jharkhand and Congress leader broke patience, after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid uncovered over Rs 20 crore from the residence of a household help linked to Sanjiv Lal- the personal secretary to minister Alamgir Alam.

Alam in his official statement said, “Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my personal secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers.” He continued, “There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretary based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed.” Enforcement Directorate (ED) restored more than Rs 20 crore from the household help of Sanjiv Lal – Senior Congress leader from the state and Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister, Alamgir Alam. ED’s counting is still underway and the raid in different locations is still ongoing.

A video of the raid shows lots of money scattered in a room that supposedly belongs to the helper of Sanjiv Lal, who works for Alamgir Alam, a Congress leader and the representative for Pakur in the Jharkhand assembly.

#WATCH | The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi. Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Sanjiv Lal – PS to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam, in Virendra Ram case. ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief… pic.twitter.com/VTpUKBOPE7 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

After, the action taken by ED, Jharkhand BJP Spokes person Prathul Shedev stated, “Corruption is not ending in Jharkhand. This money during elections indicates that there is a plan to spend this money in the elections. The Election Commission should take action on this.”

Officials had to use a counting machine to manage the substantial amount discovered as the primary finding of cash. These raids are a continuation of the investigation linked to Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023 regarding suspected irregularities in government scheme implementation.

In 2019, a large amount of cash was healed from one of his subordinates. Later, under the Provision of Money Laundering Act, the ED took over the case.

ED nabbed Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

In addition to the raid at the residence of Sanjiv Lal’s household help, the ED has also carried out searches at other locations in Ranchi. One such location is the residence of Vikas Kumar, an engineer in the Road Construction Department.

