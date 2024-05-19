Will MS Dhoni Retire From IPL? MS Dhoni's Future in IPL Uncertain Amidst Playoff Exit Speculations

The super exciting IPL battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on M ay 18, Saturday left the audiences in awe, speculating about the future of CSK’s legendary captain, MS Dhoni . The disastrous fall of CSK in the hands of RCB by 27 runs, raises a lot of questions regarding Dhoni’s illustrious IPL career. Will this match hamper Dhoni’s prospects for the further IPL future francise matches?

Dhoni’s 110-meter six in the final over showed the prowess of this legendary all- rounder, still none of his efforts seemed to aid the Super Kings’ failure to secure a crucial victory which led to elimination of the team from the playoffs race. His batting skill was reflected with his brilliant scoring of 25 off 13 balls, yet his emotional setback was clearly visible in the dismissal after the final over. He expressed his utter disappointment and frustration as he walked off the field.

The finish of the match with such a defeat has sparked a continuous discussions among fans about his potential retirement from the IPL. Despite the heartbreak, many urged the veteran cricketer not to retire, urging him to continue gracing the IPL for at least another season. Dhoni had previously announced his retirement in the 2023 IPL when he conceded triumph and deemed it to be the best time to call for his retirement, however, had continued to play as a return gift to his fans nationwide.

Dhoni’s magnificent IPL journey has alwys drawn comparison with his end of international career which came up after Inida’s loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi final. Dhoni was sure of not announcing his retirement following the defeat in the match but his exit from the international cricket on August 15, 2020 is still etched in the memories of the his fans. There is alot if speculation on his cricketing fate even now. The contributions made by Dhoni with his batting skills along with Ravindra Jadeja’s valiant efforts could provide no salvage to the CSK leaving the fans to ponder over his future with league.

Despite having a brilliant record of 5243 runs in 264 matches of his career, and the highest percentage of victories the team has attained in his captaincy, Dhoni’s possible retirement still looms large disappointing the cricket lovers. His legacy as one of the IPL’s most successful captains seems to be hanging in the balance.

While Dhoni’s future remains uncertain, speculation intensified after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis addressed the topic, acknowledging the ongoing discussions surrounding Dhoni’s retirement. The player is yet to make any official announcement on the same which may be a little breather for his fans.

