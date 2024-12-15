Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Congress Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar Reflects On His Political Career, Says It Was “Made and Unmade” By Gandhi Family

In an interview, Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar shared insights into his relationship with the Congress leadership, including the Gandhi family.

In a recent interview with PTI, Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar shared insights into his relationship with the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as his views on key moments in the party’s history.

“For 10 years, I was not given an opportunity to meet Sonia Gandhi one-on-one. I had only one meaningful interaction with Rahul Gandhi, and I spent time with Priyanka Gandhi on just two occasions,” Aiyar said.

He said that his political career was both “made and unmade” by the Gandhi family. Despite limited personal interactions, he mentioned staying in touch with the Gandhis.

“Priyanka comes on the phone to me, so I am in touch with them,” he added.

He talks about his ‘Suspension’ period

Aiyar recounted an incident during his suspension from the party when he conveyed birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi through Priyanka Gandhi. “I told Priyanka, ‘Since I’m suspended, I can’t talk to my leader.’

She was surprised by my request and asked why I wasn’t directly reaching out to Rahul. I explained my situation, and she kindly conveyed my greetings,” Aiyar said.

He also wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi during this period, combining birthday wishes with questions about his status in the party, but said he received no acknowledgement. His suspension was, however, later revoked.

Congress Leadership Decisions in 2012

Reflecting on Congress’s leadership during a critical phase in 2012, Aiyar said, “We had two disasters taking place: Sonia Gandhi fell very ill, and Dr. Manmohan Singh had six bypass surgeries. The party and the government were crippled at the top.”

Aiyar argued that Pranab Mukherjee should have been made prime minister, while Manmohan Singh could have served as president of India.

“Pranab Mukherjee himself wrote in his biography that he hoped to become PM in place of Dr. Singh, who could have been given the respect of being President of India for his immense contributions to the country.”

“If this decision had been made, I believe Congress would still have lost the 2014 elections but not suffered the massive defeat of being reduced to 44 seats,” Aiyar said.

Shocked to know Sonia Gandhi isn’t Christian

Aiyar shared a surprising anecdote about wishing Sonia Gandhi “Merry Christmas” during a meeting. “She said, ‘I’m not a Christian.’ I was completely taken aback,” he said.

He interpreted her response as an assertion of identity rather than religious affiliation. “I think she does not see herself as a Christian, just as I don’t associate myself with any particular religion. I’m a non-believer, but I respect all religions equally,” he added.

On His Political Journey

Aiyar, known for his outspoken and often controversial remarks, said his political career has been deeply tied to the Gandhis. “The irony of my life is that my political career was made by the Gandhis and unmade by the Gandhis,” he said.

Despite facing ups and downs, including suspensions, Aiyar remains loyal to the Congress party. “I have gotten used to being out of the party at times, but I will never leave Congress. I will certainly not join the BJP,” he said.

His Upcoming Book

Aiyar’s remarks come ahead of the release of his book A Maverick in Politics, published by Juggernaut. In the book, Aiyar reflects on his political career, the Congress party’s challenges, and his views on key political events in recent Indian history.

A former Indian Foreign Service officer, Aiyar joined politics in the 1980s and represented the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu in the 10th, 13th, and 14th Lok Sabha.

He was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha and served as a Union minister in the UPA government.

ALSO READ: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Criticizes Congress’s EVM Stance, ‘I Never Blamed Machines’

Filed under

CONGRESS LEADERSHIP Gandhi family Mani Shankar Aiyar Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi

