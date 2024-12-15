Omar Abdullah emphasized that political parties cannot claim successes with EVMs and then doubt their validity when the election results do not suit them.

In an interview with PTI, Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has publicly denounced the Congress party for its ambivalent position on electronic voting machines (EVMs). Abdullah emphasized that political parties cannot claim successes with EVMs and then doubt their validity when the election results do not suit them.

“When you get a hundred-plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs and you celebrate that as a victory for your party, you can’t then a few months later turn around and say, ‘We don’t like these EVMs because now the election results aren’t going the way we would like them to,’” Abdullah remarked.

The Congress has recently voiced doubts about the infallibility of EVMs following its losses in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, demanding a return to paper ballots. Abdullah, however, dismissed this approach, emphasizing the need for consistency. “If you have problems with EVMs, you should remain consistent in your stance on them,” he said.

When it was pointed out that his comments echoed the BJP’s defense of EVMs, Abdullah firmly rejected any partisan alignment. “No, it’s just that… what’s right is right,” he said. “I speak based on principles, not party lines.”

The leader of the National Congress emphasized that parties should not use electoral machines as an easy excuse for losing because they are the same regardless of the outcome of the election. “One day voters choose you, the next day they don’t,” he said and gave his own example of facing defeat in Lok Sabha polls while winning a majority in the September assembly polls. “I never blamed the machines,” he said.

Abdullah also pointed to his support for controversial infrastructure projects, such as the Central Vista redevelopment in Delhi, as an example of his independent thinking. “Contrary to what everybody else believes, I think what’s happening with this Central Vista project is a damn good thing. Constructing a new Parliament building was an excellent idea. The old one had outlived its utility,” he stated.

Friction Within the INDIA Bloc

Increasing tensions within the INDIA Bloc alliance, especially between his National Conference (NC) and the Congress, are reflected in Abdullah’s remarks. The Congress’s lack of participation during the campaign has apparently angered the NC, which won 42 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections compared to the Congress’s six.

“There is a sense of disquiet among some allies because they feel the Congress is not doing enough to justify its leadership role within the INDIA Bloc,” Abdullah said. While acknowledging Congress’s position as the natural leader of the alliance due to its size and pan-India presence, he urged the party to do more. “The Congress must earn and keep that leadership rather than taking it for granted,” he added.

Call for Statehood Restoration

Abdullah also addressed the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, urging Congress to fulfill its promise to restore it. “They’ve made it clear they’ll stay out [of the government] so long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. Once statehood is restored, that will change,” he said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the Congress would prioritize Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood after dealing with other legislative matters in Parliament. “I trust that Congress will stand by its commitment to fight for the restoration of statehood,” he remarked.

As the INDIA Bloc navigates electoral challenges and internal disagreements, Abdullah’s statements underline the need for sustained dialogue and collective action. “Our existence as an alliance can’t just be about six months before elections. There needs to be ongoing engagement,” he concluded.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China