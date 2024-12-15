BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China

The BJP has accused Congress and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation of using foreign funds and collaborating with organizations linked to George Soros, raising questions about national interests. The party also alleged Chinese donations to RGF during border tensions. US dismissed claims of American interference in Indian politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Congress party and its associated Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), chaired by Sonia Gandhi, accusing them of receiving foreign funds and collaborating with organizations that allegedly work against India’s sovereignty. The accusations, posted on social media platform X, have reignited political tensions.

The BJP highlighted a 2007-08 partnership between the RGF and the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), an organization reportedly funded by George Soros’ Open Society Institute. HRLN has been accused by the BJP of advocating against India’s sedition laws and supporting illegal Rohingya migrants. The BJP questioned the Congress’s association with HRLN, claiming it reflects a disregard for national interests.

The ruling party also alleged that in 2018-19, the RGF collaborated with the Aman Biradari Trust (ABT), founded by Harsh Mander, a former member of Sonia Gandhi’s National Advisory Council. Mander, linked to Soros, was involved in drafting the controversial Communal Violence Bill, which the BJP has criticized as being “anti-Hindu.”

Let’s take a look at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)—a key vehicle for the Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi. Has it been using foreign funds to push anti-national agendas? Well, in 2007-08, RGF partnered with the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), an organization that… pic.twitter.com/sT9nQ5sLhx — BJP (@BJP4India) December 15, 2024

The BJP further accused the RGF of accepting funds from the Chinese government during a time of heightened border tensions between India and China. “How can a political party accept funds from a country that threatens our sovereignty?” the BJP questioned, asserting that such actions compromise India’s security.

The BJP also targeted the Congress party’s stance on significant national security issues, including the surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrikes, and the Galwan Valley clash. It accused the Congress of prioritizing political power over national security, describing this as a recurring pattern under the Nehru-Gandhi family’s leadership.

On December 8, the BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had ties to organizations funded by George Soros, including those supporting controversial positions such as Kashmir’s independence. The party described this as foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

Meanwhile, the US rejected BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s claims that American organizations were destabilizing India, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. A US Embassy spokesperson dismissed the allegations as “disappointing,” reiterating America’s commitment to promoting media freedom worldwide.

The BJP’s allegations have once again drawn attention to foreign influences in Indian politics, with claims of compromised sovereignty raising questions about accountability and transparency in political affiliations.

