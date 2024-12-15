Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Announces 4th List Of Candidates, Arvind Kejriwal To Contest Against Sandeep Dikshit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday unveiled its final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In a major announcement, Kejriwal confirmed that he would contest from the New Delhi constituency, a high-profile seat where he will look to secure his political future. Atishi, the current Chief Minister, is set to represent Kalkaji in the elections, highlighting the party’s focus on key constituencies.

Other prominent leaders in the party have also been fielded in major constituencies, including Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran. The announcement marks the culmination of AAP’s selection process as it prepares to retain power in Delhi.

In a post on social media, the party highlighted its confidence in contesting the elections, stating, “Today Aam Aadmi Party announced its candidates on all 70 seats. The party is contesting the elections with full confidence and full preparation.” The party also took a jibe at the BJP, criticizing them for lacking a strong leadership vision for the city. They asserted that their platform focused on delivering developmental progress for the people of Delhi, in contrast to the BJP’s agenda of “removing Kejriwal.”

AAP’s strategy is clear: showcase its record of governance and development over the last ten years and present its team of educated, capable individuals to implement its vision for the capital’s future. As the election campaign heats up, the focus on grassroot voters and local issues remains central to AAP’s appeal in Delhi.

