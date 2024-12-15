Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Bengaluru Tragedy: ‘Don’t Know Where Our Grandson Is,’ Atul’s Father Reacts After Nikita’s Arrest

Father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash seeks justice and the return of his missing grandson after Nikita Singhania’s arrest in the suicide case.

Bengaluru Tragedy: ‘Don’t Know Where Our Grandson Is,’ Atul’s Father Reacts After Nikita’s Arrest

The tragic death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on Monday, has left his family devastated, and now, they are grappling with an even deeper mystery — the disappearance of Atul’s young son. The father of the deceased, Pawan Kumar Modi, expressed his anguish on Sunday, speaking out about his desperate desire to find his grandson, who has reportedly been missing since the police launched an investigation into the case of abetment to suicide.

The Search for Atul’s Son

Pawan Kumar Modi’s emotional plea for his grandson’s return has echoed in the media, with the father of the deceased sharing his distressing uncertainty over the child’s whereabouts. “We don’t know where she (Nikita Singhania, Atul’s estranged wife) has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don’t know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us,” Pawan Kumar told reporters, voicing the agony that accompanies his search for his missing family member.

In his statements, Pawan Kumar Modi further thanked the Karnataka Police for arresting the accused individuals — Nikita Singhania, her mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania — who have been implicated in the case. The family alleges that the harassment inflicted by Atul’s estranged wife and her family led to his tragic death.

The Arrest and Growing Tensions

Atul Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar Modi, also voiced his concerns, focusing on the unknown location of his nephew. Bikas said, “Our biggest concern right now is that we don’t know where my nephew (Atul’s son) is. We couldn’t find him in the photograph circulated by the police.”

The family’s worries intensified as they struggled to find answers. Bengaluru Police had arrested Nikita Singhania and her relatives in connection with the abetment to suicide case, but two other arrests remain pending. The family has expressed hope that the remaining suspects will be apprehended soon.

The Modi family, along with local authorities, is working relentlessly to uncover the whereabouts of Atul’s son. In his emotional appeal, Pawan Kumar Modi reached out to key political leaders for support. He made a heartfelt request for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, urging them to help him reunite with his grandson.

A Grandfather’s Plea for Justice

For Pawan Kumar Modi, the loss of his son is a tragic blow, but the uncertainty surrounding his grandson’s fate adds another layer of pain. The grieving father expressed his frustration, claiming that his efforts to secure justice have been hindered. He stated, “I still haven’t got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson.”

Pawan Kumar Modi emphasized that for a grandfather, a grandson means more than anything else. The love and connection that bind a grandparent to their grandchild are unmatched, and the ongoing uncertainty over his grandson’s safety has turned the tragedy into a living nightmare for the family.

The family’s plea for answers has struck a chord with the wider community, with the public showing their support for the grieving family. As the case develops and police efforts intensify to uncover the truth, Pawan Kumar Modi remains hopeful that justice will prevail, and his grandson will be safely returned.

The emotional and tragic saga of Atul Subhash’s death by suicide has now deepened into a fight for family and justice. While the legal battle continues, Pawan Kumar Modi’s cries for the safe return of his grandson reflect the deep, personal toll this case is taking on the family. The case has not only shaken Bengaluru but has also garnered attention across India as the family waits for answers.

Filed under

Atul Subhash Bengaluru Tragedy Pawan Kumar Modi

