Fact Check: Patna’s Famous Teacher Khan Sir Passed Away?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that a renowned tutorialist and a very famous YouTuber from Patna, Khan Sir, was dead on December 10, 2024. However, the post along with an image of Khan Sir—first holding a garland of flowers upon his head and second with a mask of oxygen and with a hospital bed around him—reveals that he had died on the same date. This disturbing post has been circulating, with captions stating that his death has been confirmed. The fact check done by the India TV’s team investigated these claims and found them to be completely false.

The Viral Social Media Post

On December 10, 2024, an Instagram post went viral. It featured a collage of two pictures of Khan Sir. The first appeared garlanded in flowers while the second, and relatively latest one, had him sporting a mask for oxygen and was on a hospital bed. The caption with the posting read, “Khan Sir is dead.” The viral posting by the user murari_lal_9744 combined the picture of Khan Sir in the hospital with video of the ambulance and the message reading, “Khan Sir died this morning, 10/12/2024.”

This claim quickly went viral, especially because of Khan Sir’s recent involvement in protests over changes to the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination rules. It is worth mentioning that this rumor about his death is entirely baseless.

The authenticity of Khan Sir getting admitted recently was confirmed by several media houses. Patna-based protests were conducted demanding cancellation of BPSC new pattern examination on 6 Dec, 2024. The cops were indulged in violence as the result of which Khan Sir had to get admitted with dehydration and fever the very next day.

Fake Claim

After cross-checking from various authentic sources and news agencies, it is quite apparent that the rumor about Khan Sir’s death is absolutely untrue. Even though his health conditions had deteriorated after attending the BPSC protests, there have been reports of his discharge from the hospital and his recovery now. All the viral posts suggesting that he is dead are a total misinformation and not to be taken seriously.

