IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Fined Rs. 30 lakh and Suspended After Slow Over-Rate Offence

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and handed a one-match suspension following his team’s slow over-rate during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This marks MI’s third offence of the season.

Pandya’s suspension is consistent with the penalty imposed on Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant earlier in the season for the same violation. This was the third instance where MI failed to maintain the minimum over-rate, leading to the severe disciplinary action.

Earlier in the season, on April 18, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during a match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Subsequently, on April 30, Pandya faced a second offence, resulting in a Rs 24 lakh fine, while each member of the playing team was fined Rs 6 lakh.

This string of offences has compounded troubles for Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions ended their IPL 2024 campaign on a bitter note with an 18-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, on Friday. As a result, Pandya will miss the team’s first match of the next season. If he moves to another team in IPL 2025, he will miss that team’s opening game.

In addition to the suspension, the rest of the MI playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever was lower. The IPL released a statement confirming the penalties: “As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match. The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees.”

The Mumbai Indians had a disastrous season, managing only four wins from their 14 matches and finishing at the bottom of the points table. Hardik Pandya’s individual performance throughout the season was below expectations. In 14 matches, he scored 216 runs, with a highest score of 46, averaging just 18 and maintaining a strike rate of 143.05. With the ball, he took 11 wickets but had an economy rate of 10.75 and an average of 35.18.

The combination of poor team performance and repeated disciplinary issues has cast a shadow over MI’s IPL 2024 campaign, leaving much to be addressed before the next season.

