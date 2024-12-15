Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Turns Deadly, Hollywood Star Gets Struck With A Glass In The Mouth After An Alleged Fight

During his recently released Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, Foxx opened up about his medical emergency last year. In April 2023, he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, leaving him in a coma for several weeks.

Actor Jamie Foxx sustained injuries while celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, according to his representatives.

Foxx’s spokesperson revealed that during his birthday dinner on Friday night, someone at a neighboring table threw a glass, striking him in the mouth. The actor required stitches and is now recovering. Law enforcement was called to the scene, and the matter is currently under investigation.

Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officers responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 10:06 p.m. However, after a preliminary investigation, the police deemed the assault allegation “unfounded.” They instead documented the altercation as a case of battery. No arrests were made, and investigations are ongoing.

Just days before the incident, Foxx hosted the “Jamie Foxx Strong Black Legends Dinner” at the same venue. After leaving the restaurant on Friday, he spoke to paparazzi about celebrating his birthday following a near-death experience in 2023.

Foxx described the opportunity to celebrate his birthday as “beautiful,” expressing gratitude for being alive. “I didn’t know if I would be here to celebrate it,” he remarked.

Jamie Foxx’s Health Crisis in 2023

During his recently released Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, Foxx opened up about his medical emergency last year. In April 2023, he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke, leaving him in a coma for several weeks.

Recalling the incident, Foxx shared, “April 11, I was having a bad headache and asked for an aspirin. Before I could get it, I passed out. I don’t remember the next 20 days.”

Doctors informed Foxx’s family that immediate brain surgery was necessary to save his life. Though the source of the bleed remained unclear, Foxx underwent surgery, waking up weeks later in a wheelchair, unable to walk.

Jamie Foxx’s Journey to Recovery

Initially resistant to therapy, Foxx credited a healthcare worker with helping him change his mindset. The therapist bluntly told him, “A stroke doesn’t care who you are.” This wake-up call motivated Foxx to focus on his recovery.

In his Netflix special, Foxx thanked fans for their unwavering support, saying, “To the world, I can’t thank you enough.”

Foxx’s resilience and gratitude for life continue to inspire his fans as he balances his recovery with his ongoing career.