Top 10 Most Expensive Players In WPL 2025 Auction History: Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner Lead

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has seen several top cricketers make history with record-breaking price tags. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, and Nat Sciver-Brunt have been among the highest-paid stars in WPL history, setting the stage for the upcoming 2025 auction.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has rapidly gained recognition as one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments, attracting top-tier players from around the world. With each season, the stakes grow higher, and players’ talent is matched by the immense value placed on their skills. As we look ahead to the WPL 2025 auction, scheduled for Sunday, December 15, in Bengaluru, it’s essential to reflect on the most expensive players in the history of the tournament. These players have set records and captured the spotlight, both for their on-field performance and the hefty price tags they’ve commanded.

1. Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.40 crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2023)

India’s dynamic opener, Smriti Mandhana, made history by being the highest-paid player in WPL’s inaugural season. With a bid of ₹3.40 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mandhana’s explosive batting and consistency earned her this record-breaking contract. Known for her ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed, she is one of the most marketable and formidable players in women’s cricket.

2. Ashleigh Gardner – ₹3.20 crore (Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023)

Australia’s powerhouse all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, was acquired by Gujarat Giants for ₹3.20 crore. With explosive batting and sharp off-spin, Gardner’s all-round performance has been key to her success in T20 cricket. Her consistency and versatility made her a valuable asset to the Gujarat Giants.

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt – ₹3.20 crore (Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023)

English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt shared the second spot with Gardner at ₹3.20 crore, joining Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023. Sciver-Brunt’s reliable batting technique, ability to handle pressure, and valuable medium-fast bowling made her a top contender in the auction. Her match-winning potential was quickly recognized by Mumbai Indians, securing her a vital role in the team.

4. Deepti Sharma – ₹2.60 crore (UP Warriorz, WPL 2023)

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was bought by UP Warriorz for ₹2.60 crore. Known for her consistency with both bat and ball, Deepti’s left-arm spin and ability to score crucial runs make her an indispensable player for any team. Her all-round capabilities add great depth to her franchise, particularly in T20 formats.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues – ₹2.20 crore (Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023)

Jemimah Rodrigues, a stylish middle-order batter, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore. The young talent has showcased her ability to stabilize innings or accelerate when needed, making her a great asset in any team. Her calm demeanor and adaptability have earned her a significant spot in the market.

6. Shafali Verma – ₹2.00 crore (Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023)

At just 20 years old, Shafali Verma’s aggressive batting style earned her a ₹2.00 crore contract from Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023. Known for her fearless approach, Verma has already made her mark as one of the most dynamic openers in women’s cricket. Her power-hitting ability at the top of the order has made her an exciting prospect for any franchise.

7. Keshavee Gautam – ₹2.00 crore (Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024)

Emerging all-rounder Keshavee Gautam was bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.00 crore in the 2024 season. Known for her consistency with both bat and ball, Gautam’s impressive performances in domestic cricket earned her a place in the WPL. Her versatility and growing potential made her one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 auction.

8. Annabel Sutherland – ₹2.00 crore (Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024)

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland joined Delhi Capitals for ₹2.00 crore in WPL 2024. With her powerful seam bowling and explosive batting, Sutherland’s impact in T20 cricket is undeniable. She adds value to the team with her ability to take key wickets and provide crucial runs during important moments in a match.

9. Beth Mooney – ₹2.00 crore (Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023)

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney, one of the best in the world, was bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹2.00 crore. Mooney’s consistency at the crease and ability to anchor innings make her a valuable player for any T20 team. Her calm approach and ability to shift gears at the right time have made her a fan-favorite in the WPL.

10. Pooja Vastrakar – ₹1.90 crore (Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023)

India’s Pooja Vastrakar was acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.90 crore. Known for her powerful hitting and brilliant seam bowling, Vastrakar has become a key player for her team. Her ability to contribute with both bat and ball, especially under pressure, has made her an indispensable part of the Mumbai Indians squad.

The upcoming WPL 2025 auction will undoubtedly see more players making waves, but these ten names have already secured their place in WPL history as some of the most valuable players to date.

