In a controversial moment during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former England cricketer Isa Guha made a racially insensitive remark about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The comment, made during Day 2 of the Test match, has sparked backlash from fans and critics alike.

While Bumrah had just dismissed Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney in the opening half hour of play, former Australian pacer Brett Lee praised his performance. “Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper,” Lee said, acknowledging Bumrah’s impressive figures. However, Isa Guha’s response to Lee’s comment quickly drew controversy. Guha referred to Bumrah as a “primate,” saying, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah.”

This remark immediately brought back memories of the infamous 2008 “MonkeyGate” scandal when Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of using a racial slur by calling him a monkey. Guha’s comment has drawn strong criticism, with many questioning her judgment and insensitivity.

On the field, Bumrah’s performance stood out as the lone bright spot for India. He took a five-wicket haul (5/72) on a day when Australia’s Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) both scored centuries, pushing Australia to 405/7 at the close of play. Despite Bumrah’s efforts, which included dismissing both Head and Smith after tea, Australia had the upper hand as the day progressed.

With Bumrah’s remarkable performance overshadowed by the racial slur, this incident has added a new layer of controversy to the ongoing series. A victory at the Gabba could bring Australia within one Test win of securing their spot in the World Test Championship final, while simultaneously dimming India’s hopes of reaching the decider.

