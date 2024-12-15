Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jasprit Bumrah Called A ‘Primate’ By Isa Guha During Third Test Commentary, Sparks Controversy

Isa Guha caused an uproar with a racially insensitive comment, calling Jasprit Bumrah a "primate" during commentary on Day 2 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah had a stellar performance, taking 5/72, but Guha’s remark has drawn strong backlash. The incident echoes the infamous 2008 "MonkeyGate" controversy, adding fuel to an already intense Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah Called A ‘Primate’ By Isa Guha During Third Test Commentary, Sparks Controversy

In a controversial moment during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former England cricketer Isa Guha made a racially insensitive remark about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The comment, made during Day 2 of the Test match, has sparked backlash from fans and critics alike.

While Bumrah had just dismissed Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney in the opening half hour of play, former Australian pacer Brett Lee praised his performance. “Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper,” Lee said, acknowledging Bumrah’s impressive figures. However, Isa Guha’s response to Lee’s comment quickly drew controversy. Guha referred to Bumrah as a “primate,” saying, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah.”

This remark immediately brought back memories of the infamous 2008 “MonkeyGate” scandal when Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of using a racial slur by calling him a monkey. Guha’s comment has drawn strong criticism, with many questioning her judgment and insensitivity.

On the field, Bumrah’s performance stood out as the lone bright spot for India. He took a five-wicket haul (5/72) on a day when Australia’s Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) both scored centuries, pushing Australia to 405/7 at the close of play. Despite Bumrah’s efforts, which included dismissing both Head and Smith after tea, Australia had the upper hand as the day progressed.

With Bumrah’s remarkable performance overshadowed by the racial slur, this incident has added a new layer of controversy to the ongoing series. A victory at the Gabba could bring Australia within one Test win of securing their spot in the World Test Championship final, while simultaneously dimming India’s hopes of reaching the decider.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Expensive Players In WPL 2025 Auction History: Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner Lead

Filed under

Australia Vs India Border Gavaskar Trophy Isa Guha Jasprit Bumrah racial slur

Advertisement

Also Read

Rest In Peace: Zakir Hussain Passes Away

Rest In Peace: Zakir Hussain Passes Away

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 New Ministers Take Oath, BJP, NCP, And Shiv Sena Lead

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 New Ministers Take Oath, BJP, NCP, And Shiv Sena Lead

Fact Check: Patna’s Famous Teacher Khan Sir Passed Away?

Fact Check: Patna’s Famous Teacher Khan Sir Passed Away?

Congress Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar Reflects On His Political Career, Says It Was “Made and Unmade” By Gandhi Family

Congress Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar Reflects On His Political Career, Says It Was “Made and...

Top 10 Most Expensive Players In WPL 2025 Auction History: Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner Lead

Top 10 Most Expensive Players In WPL 2025 Auction History: Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner Lead

Entertainment

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Will Smith Denies Involvement in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Controversial Gatherings: ‘It’s a Damn Lie’

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube India Ad, ‘Brat And Demure Can’t Be a Friend’

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was Going To Faint

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox