Navigating The Myopia Crisis: Impact Of Modern Lifestyle On Rising Near-Sightedness

A concerning finding reveals that, as per a study released in 2021, over fifty percent of the global population is projected to develop myopia by the year 2050.

“Eyes have a ‘stop signal’ so that they grow proportionally with the head. The signal, however, can get interrupted by genetic and environmental factors. That leads to our eyeballs growing a bit too much, making them too big for the optics (lens and cornea). This mismatch between the eyeballs and optics leads to far-off objects looking out of focus,” Gregory Schwartz, an associate professor at the Departments of Ophthalmology and Neuroscience at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, explained while speaking to Reader’s Digest India.

How common is Myopia?

Myopia is prevalent, with over 40% of individuals in the U.S. estimated to be nearsighted. This figure is increasing rapidly, particularly among school-aged children, and eye specialists anticipate this trend to persist in the future. About one in four parents has a child who experiences some level of nearsightedness. Certain eye specialists suggest that excessive engagement in close-up activities like reading or using smartphones and computers may heighten the risk of myopia development in children.