Navigating The Myopia Crisis: Impact Of Modern Lifestyle On Rising Near-Sightedness

Our way of sedentary lifestyle has brought up many changes in how we interact with the world around us. We are often more engrossed in navigating through our screens than we are in appreciating the expansive blue sky or the natural beauty that surrounds us. For many people around the world, mornings aren’t ‘good’ (despite the cheery messages flooding WhatsApp) but rather blurry. Their typical daily routine starts with relying on their dependable pair of glasses, and if, by chance, they’re not nearby, achieving clear vision typically involves seeking external assistance. This is the realm of myopics, individuals grappling with myopia or nearsightedness.