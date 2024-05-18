In A Historic Moment, Saudi Arabia Hosts First-Ever Swimsuit Fashion Show At Red Sea Fashion Week

In a groundbreaking move, Saudi Arabia hosted its inaugural fashion show showcasing swimsuit models recently signaling a significant shift in a nation where just a few years ago, women were mandated to wear full-body abaya robes.

The fashion event, set by the poolside, showcased designs by Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, predominantly featuring one-piece swimsuits in hues of red, beige, and blue. Many of the models sported exposed shoulders, with some revealing partially visible midriffs. Speaking to a newswire, Qanzal remarked, “While acknowledging the conservative nature of this country, we aimed to present stylish swimsuits that reflect the essence of the Arab world.”

#SaudiArabia hosted its first swimsuit fashion show, featuring half-naked women in skimpy swimsuits. Models displayed exposed shoulders, arms, legs, cleavages, and partially visible midriffs at the Red Sea Fashion Week, St Regis Red Sea Resort. pic.twitter.com/f2zPG9EE2H — Muslim Voice (@MuslimVoice_eng) May 18, 2024

Say hello to Fashion Week – Saudi Arabia! The show took place at Red Sea Fashion Week at a large luxury hotel on the island of Ummahat Alshaikh, off the west coast of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/FP2EF5cTjW — FJ (@Natsecjeff) May 18, 2024

“Swimsuit Fashion Show In Saudi Arabia A Historic Moment”

Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, in her latest interview, stated, “When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit fashion show in Saudi Arabia is a historic moment, because it is the first time to have such event,” adding it was “an honour” to be involved.

The show took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St Regis Red Sea Resort, situated off Saudi Arabia’s western coast. The resort is part of Red Sea Global, one of the so-called giga-projects at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform programme overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.