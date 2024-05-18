Jeremy Clarkson has once again been crowned the UK’s sexiest man, retaining the title for the second consecutive year. In the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, which bills itself as “the best online dating site for married people,” the 64-year-old presenter outshone notable competitors including Prince William, Idris Elba, and Cillian Murphy.
Scoring an impressive nine out of 10 points in the survey, the star of Clarkson’s Farm solidified his status as a heartthrob. Meanwhile, Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, secured the second spot in the UK’s sexiest man list, coinciding with his return to the West End.
The 27-year-old Hollywood actor, currently in a relationship with actress Zendaya, earned a commendable eight points in the poll, with Prince William rounding out the top three. The annual Sexiest Man poll, conducted by the married dating site, relies on the votes of 2,000 of its female members.
Prince William has been named UK’s third sexiest man of 2024. pic.twitter.com/uc0omq3bPG
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 17, 2024
Women are asked to assess who they believed to be the UK’s sexiest man, tasked with rating a list of 50 prominent and culturally relevant figures from the past year. Each individual is given a score from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the highest level of “sexiness.”
Among the noteworthy entries was England manager Gareth Southgate, who claimed the fourth position, while I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, aged 31, secured eighth place, and Russ Cook, known as “the Hardest Geezer” at 27 years old, landed in ninth.
Irish actor Cillian Murphy, aged 47, earned the fifth spot, joining regulars Idris Elba and Dermot O’Leary in the top 10.
Notable departures from the top 10 included Mike Tindall, aged 45, dropping from 3rd to 29th place, and Ryan Reynolds, aged 47, falling from 4th to 26th place.
Piers Morgan, aged 59, experienced a significant decline, plummeting from 17th place last year to 40th place this year. Jessica Leoni, spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, remarked: “Clarkson and his farm resemble Noah’s ark, and similar to the animals in that tale, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has arrived in pairs.
“We’re all familiar with his outspoken persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has demonstrated that he can also evoke emotions – evidently, his farmer aesthetic continues to captivate hearts.
“Much like last year’s survey, we anticipated that presenting our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to rate their ‘sexiness’ would yield some surprises – we wouldn’t be surprised if Clarkson aims for a three-peat next year!”
