Jeremy Clarkson has once again been crowned the UK’s sexiest man, retaining the title for the second consecutive year. In the annual poll conducted by IllicitEncounters, which bills itself as “the best online dating site for married people,” the 64-year-old presenter outshone notable competitors including Prince William, Idris Elba, and Cillian Murphy.

Scoring an impressive nine out of 10 points in the survey, the star of Clarkson’s Farm solidified his status as a heartthrob. Meanwhile, Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, secured the second spot in the UK’s sexiest man list, coinciding with his return to the West End.

The 27-year-old Hollywood actor, currently in a relationship with actress Zendaya, earned a commendable eight points in the poll, with Prince William rounding out the top three. The annual Sexiest Man poll, conducted by the married dating site, relies on the votes of 2,000 of its female members.

Prince William has been named UK’s third sexiest man of 2024. pic.twitter.com/uc0omq3bPG — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 17, 2024 How Is UK’s Sexiest Man Picked? Women are asked to assess who they believed to be the UK’s sexiest man, tasked with rating a list of 50 prominent and culturally relevant figures from the past year. Each individual is given a score from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the highest level of “sexiness.”

