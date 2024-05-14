When Will Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man 'Noir' Live-Action Series Premiere? Here's All You Need To Know

Nicolas Cage is returning to the Spider-Verse. During its first-ever upfront presentation, Amazon announced that Cage will star in “Noir,” a live-action series based on Marvel’s Spider-Man Noir comic series.

Back in early 2023, it was reported that Amazon was developing a live-action series inspired by the Spider-Man Noir character, whom Cage famously voiced in the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” In that film, Cage portrayed a grizzled, tortured, black-and-white noir gumshoe who also happened to be a superhero bitten by a radioactive spider.

However, no cast has been confirmed for the live-action show until now. Amazon surprised advertisers by revealing that Cage would reprise his role, marking his first TV series since filming a pilot at the start of his career.

For the unversed, “Noir” follows the story of an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who must grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

MUST READ: Is Christopher Nolan Working On ‘Inception 2’? A Cryptic Teaser Has Got The Fans All Excited

When Will Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man ‘Noir’ Live-Action Series Premiere?

According to reports, Amazon plans to release “Noir” domestically first on MGM+, its linear streaming service, before it becomes available on Prime Video globally. No release date has been set.

A premiere date for Spider-Man Noir (or Silk), however, has not yet been determined. We will keep you posted with the details.

Nicolas Cage is officially set to star in the live-action ‘SPIDER-MAN NOIR’ series for Prime Video. Steve Lightfoot (‘The Punisher’) & Oren Uziel (‘22 Jump Street’) will serve as showrunners. Henry Bradbeer (‘Fleabag’) will direct the first 2 episodes. pic.twitter.com/veTodqvgJ0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2024

When Nicolas Cage Said, “Three or Four Movies Left In Me”

Nicolas Cage last December told a leading Hollywood publication that he likely only had “three or four movies left in me” and that he was interested in pursuing television, inspired by the quality of shows like “Breaking Bad.” Cage has starred in over 100 films, but has never been a regular on a series, limited or otherwise.

“I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema,” said Cage adding, “I think I took film performances as far as I could.”

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who brought Cage into the Marvel fold with “Spider-Verse,” are serving as executive producers on “Noir.” Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Shantaram”) are serving as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy winner known for “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve,” is on board to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Fan Reactions On Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man ‘Noir’ Live-Action Series

Would’ve preferred it to be animated but if they take inspiration from ‘Sin City’ it could work pic.twitter.com/xjw7WwVO8b — Agonaldinho🇩🇲 (@Agonaldinho) May 14, 2024

This is going to be …. AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/V2iy1iVBpx — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) May 14, 2024

Let’s go Sony is actually making Spider-Man stuff now instead of spinoff shit about Spidey villains nobody asked for. — Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) May 14, 2024

This is gonna be legendary — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) May 14, 2024

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Moves To Court To Seek Protection For His Name Including Monikers Jaggu Dada & Bhidu

Show Full Article