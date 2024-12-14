Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Switzerland To Tax Dividends Of Indian Entities At 10% Starting January 1

From January 1, dividends of Indian entities will be taxed at 10% in Switzerland as the country has suspended the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clause in its Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with India.

Switzerland To Tax Dividends Of Indian Entities At 10% Starting January 1

From January 1, dividends of Indian entities will be taxed at 10% in Switzerland as the country has suspended the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clause in its Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with India.

In a statement on December 11, the Swiss finance department clarified that the decision aligns with a ruling by the Supreme Court of India. The ruling stated that the MFN clause does not apply if a country joins the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) after India signs a treaty with that country.

Background on MFN and Tax Rates

India had signed tax treaties with Colombia and Lithuania, offering lower tax rates for certain income types than those provided to OECD member states. When Colombia and Lithuania later became OECD members, Switzerland interpreted the MFN clause as applying a reduced 5% rate for dividends under its treaty with India, rather than the 10% outlined in the agreement.

However, in October 2023, the Supreme Court of India reversed a lower court’s decision, concluding that the MFN clause could not be directly applied without a formal notification under Section 90 of the Income Tax Act. The case involved Nestlé, a Swiss multinational headquartered in Vevey.

India’s Response and Potential Renegotiation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged that the DTAA with Switzerland might require renegotiation in light of India’s trade pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

“My understanding is that because of EFTA, the double taxation treaty that we have; it’s going to be renegotiated. That is one aspect of it,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India-EFTA Free Trade Agreement

In March, India and the EFTA member states—Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein—finalized a free trade agreement. Under this deal, the four European nations aim to invest $100 billion in India over the next 15 years.

The suspension of the MFN clause in the DTAA introduces a higher tax rate on dividends, potentially impacting Swiss investments in Indian entities and prompting discussions around the treaty’s future provisions.

Read More : Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Filed under

Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) MFN Switzerland

Advertisement

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session: ‘Our Words And Actions Must Reflect India’s Values’ Kiren Rijiju At Constitution Debate

Parliament Winter Session: ‘Our Words And Actions Must Reflect India’s Values’ Kiren Rijiju At Constitution...

Nitin Gadkari Identifies 4 Indian States With The Highest Road Accident Rates

Nitin Gadkari Identifies 4 Indian States With The Highest Road Accident Rates

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual And Economic Opportunity

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual And Economic Opportunity

International Tourists Flock To Prayagraj For Mahakumbh 2025

International Tourists Flock To Prayagraj For Mahakumbh 2025

How a video of gang rape has shocked Assam

How a video of gang rape has shocked Assam

Entertainment

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox