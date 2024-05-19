Israeli War Cabinet Member's Ultimatum On Gaza: Resignation Threat Looms

Amidst rising tensions in the on going Israel-Hamas war Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli War Cabinet, has threatened to resign from the government if a new plan for the war in Gaza isn’t adopted within three weeks. This move could potentially make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more dependent on his far-right allies.

Gantz, a former Israeli defense minister, is demanding that the cabinet presents a plan for the conflict with Hamas by June 8. He emphasized that the plan should aim to eliminate Hamas, secure the release of hostages, establish an alternative government in Gaza, repatriate Israeli residents to northern Israel, and develop a strategy for advancing normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Gantz said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must choose between “victory and disaster” as he issued the ultimatum.

“If (Netanyahu) choose(s) to lead the nation into the abyss, we will withdraw from the government, turn to the people, and form a government that can bring about a real victory,” Gantz said, CNN reported.

Gantz’s ultimatum arrives shortly after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant publicly pressed for a post-war strategy, vowing to oppose prolonged Israeli control over Gaza — his most explicit stance on the matter yet. He cautioned against the repercussions of an extended Israeli military presence in Gaza and directly challenged Netanyahu.

Gantz upheld Israel’s military actions in Rafah, labeling the city as a crucial point for Hamas’s resurgence. He emphasized that for peace to prevail between Israelis and Palestinians, Hamas cannot persist in Gaza and must be ousted from Rafah, as per CNN reports.