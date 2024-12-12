Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj On December 13, To Inaugurate Several Projects Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

The Prime Minister will also launch road and rail projects, including 10 new road overbridges, along with riverfront roads to boost connectivity.

PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj On December 13, To Inaugurate Several Projects Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Ahead of great ‘Mahakumbh 2025’, PM Modi is scheduled to make a visit to Prayagraj on December 13 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹7,000 crore, promoting spiritual tourism in the region.

PM Modi will be in Prayagraj for 3 hours; his itinerary will be that he will visit at 11 AM, traveling from Arail Ghat to Quila Ghat on a hybrid electric catamaran named Nishadraj. He will perform puja at the Sangam with representatives from 13 Akharas. He will also visit prominent spiritual sites, including Akshayvat, Hanuman Mandir, and Saraswati Koop.

The Key Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects for Mahakumbh 2025. Key projects include the Shringverpur Dham Corridor (₹135 crore), Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor (₹13 crore), Akshayvat Corridor (₹18 crore), and Hanuman Mandir Corridor (₹40 crore). Additionally, seven permanent bathing ghats have been developed at a cost of ₹240 crore to improve facilities for pilgrims.

The Prime Minister will also launch road and rail projects, including 10 new road overbridges, along with riverfront roads to boost connectivity. In a bid to ensure cleaner water in the Ganga, Modi will inaugurate projects for treating minor drains and ensuring zero untreated discharge into the river.

To aid pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is introducing the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot,” which will provide maps, event details, and other information digitally, marking the event as a “Digital Kumbh,” for the devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

