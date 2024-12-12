Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Uttar Pradesh To Establish ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Village At Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a unique ‘Har Ghar Jal’ village at Mahakumbh 2025 to highlight its achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, officials announced. This initiative will celebrate the state’s success in ensuring tap water supply to every household, particularly in the water-scarce region of Bundelkhand.

Spread over 40,000 square feet and themed Solution to Drinking Water: The Identity of My Village, the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ village will include a symbolic ‘Jal Mandir.’ The temple will emphasize the sacred and life-sustaining nature of water while promoting its conservation.

The exhibition aims to narrate the transformative journey of Bundelkhand, which previously faced severe water shortages but now enjoys access to clean drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. According to officials, this change represents the emergence of ‘New Villages’ in a ‘New Uttar Pradesh,’ contributing to a ‘New India.’

Exhibition Details and Activities

Organized by the Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department, the exhibition will run from January 5 to February 26. It will feature 51 programs showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s progress in rural water supply.

The initiative will serve as a platform for women from Bundelkhand to share personal stories of empowerment brought about by access to clean drinking water. Villages like Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot have witnessed significant improvements in living standards. Issues such as delayed marriages due to water scarcity and health challenges faced by women in Mahoba and Lalitpur are now a thing of the past, the statement said.

To ensure accessibility for Mahakumbh’s diverse visitors, exhibition materials will be available in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi. Additionally, a dedicated book will document success stories from Vindhya and Bundelkhand, highlighting the region’s transformation under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

‘Jal Mandir’ as a Centerpiece

The ‘Jal Mandir’ at Mahakumbh 2025 will be a unique structure symbolizing water as a sacred and life-giving resource. Designed to depict the Ganga flowing from Lord Shiva’s locks to Earth, it will serve as a spiritual and educational landmark. Jal Aarti will be conducted every morning and evening, merging spiritual practices with awareness of water conservation.

The initiative also underscores the role of clean water in empowering rural women. By eliminating the burdens of water scarcity, the mission has brought significant social and economic benefits to communities in Bundelkhand. The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ village will stand as a testament to these transformative efforts.

