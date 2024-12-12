Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi HC Turns Down PIL Seeking Survey On Sexual Harassment In Film Industry

Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL that sought a survey on sexual harassment within the Indian film industry. The petition got rejected for being based on speculation, lacking empirical data or specific complaints.

Delhi HC Turns Down PIL Seeking Survey On Sexual Harassment In Film Industry

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL that sought a survey on sexual harassment within the Indian film industry.

The petition was rejected for being based on speculation, lacking empirical data or specific complaints.

The petitioner, Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi, a practicing advocate, had requested that the findings of the Justice K. Hema Committee be implemented more effectively, particularly regarding the applicability of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in the film industry. He also sought a comprehensive study report from the National Commission for Women on the issue of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination in the industry.

Additionally, Gopi called for legislative reforms to ensure the enforcement of stronger measures to address these concerns on a national scale.

However, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the petition lacked concrete evidence or any specific complaints of sexual harassment that had not been addressed.

The court pointed out that the Justice K. Hema Committee had already investigated complaints and taken appropriate action. It emphasized that the petition was based on assumptions rather than facts and could not be entertained.

“The entire plea is based on surmises without any empirical data. As for the K. Hema Committee report, complaints have already been filed, and some action has been taken. In the given circumstances, we do not consider it appropriate to accede to the prayer made by the petitioner,” the court stated, ultimately closing the petition.

The PIL highlighted concerns raised in the Justice Hema Committee Report, which found that some aspects of the POSH Act did not adequately address the unique challenges faced by the film industry.

Specifically, it pointed out that the definition of “aggrieved woman” under Section 2(a) of the POSH Act was too narrow and did not account for the transient, freelance, and often informal nature of employment in the film industry.

The court’s dismissal of the petition reinforces the need for any public interest litigation to be based on factual evidence rather than general assumptions. It also underscores the importance of concrete data and actionable complaints in addressing legal concerns, especially in cases involving sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Read More: Delhi Police Reports Notable Decrease In Crimes Against Women, Attributes Decline To Series Of Targeted Initiatives

Filed under

Delhi High Court PIL Sexual Harassment In Film Industry

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox