Biden Sets Record For Most Presidential Clemency Issued In Single Day: Pardons 39, Commutes 1,500 Sentences

President Joe Biden's sweeping clemency effort marks a significant moment in American history, offering hope to rehabilitated people through commutations and pardons. This bold step underscores his commitment to justice, second chances, and addressing systemic disparities.

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he has pardoned 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. This marks the largest single-day act of clemency in modern U.S. history.

Extending mercy to people

The commutations, announced on Thursday, apply to those who have served at least one year of their home confinement sentences. These releases were part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, where conditions made inmates particularly vulnerable. During the pandemic, one in five prisoners contracted COVID-19, according to data from The Associated Press.

President Biden emphasized his commitment to reviewing clemency petitions in the coming weeks. He stated, “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances. As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

Biden Expanding Clemency Scope

Prior to this announcement, Biden had issued 122 commutations and 21 pardons. Notably, he also pardoned individuals convicted of simple marijuana possession on federal lands and in Washington, D.C., as well as former U.S. service members convicted under a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex.

Advocacy groups are urging Biden to take further steps, including commuting the sentences of federal death row prisoners. Attorney General Merrick Garland previously paused federal executions, but Biden’s earlier campaign promise to end the death penalty remains unfulfilled. With Donald Trump potentially returning to office, there are concerns that federal executions could resume. During Trump’s first term, an unprecedented number of federal executions were carried out, even amid the pandemic.

Controversy Surrounding Clemency Decisions

Biden’s clemency actions follow his controversial pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, who faced prosecution for gun and tax crimes. The president’s decision to pardon his son was met with significant criticism, with only about 20% of Americans approving of the move, according to an AP-NORC poll. Biden justified the decision by claiming the prosecution was politically motivated.

The pardon of Hunter Biden has intensified calls for clemency for others. Representative Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and 34 lawmakers have urged Biden to pardon environmental and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger, who faced legal repercussions for representing Indigenous farmers in a case against Chevron.

Debate Over Preemptive Pardons

There is ongoing speculation about whether Biden will use his remaining time in office to issue preemptive pardons to individuals involved in investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. While some view this as a protective measure, critics argue it could set a problematic precedent. New California Senator Adam Schiff stated, “Such a pardon would be unnecessary, and the president shouldn’t be spending his waning days in office worrying about this.”

Presidents traditionally use clemency powers toward the end of their terms to pardon or commute sentences. Pardons relieve individuals of guilt and punishment, while commutations reduce or eliminate sentences without exonerating the individual. Biden’s recent actions highlight his administration’s focus on addressing sentencing disparities and providing second chances to rehabilitated individuals.

