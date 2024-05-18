Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to China and other nations of the Global South to join a forthcoming peace summit in Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky’s call comes as uncertainty looms over China’s participation in the conference, with the Swiss government confirming Russia’s absence.

The Swiss government recently announced plans to host a high-level peace conference for Ukraine in mid-June, aiming to facilitate dialogue and seek solutions to the crisis. However, while expressing interest in participating, China has indicated that substantial groundwork is necessary before committing to attend.

Zelensky underscored the significance of China’s engagement, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in maintaining global stability. He emphasized that China’s involvement in the peace summit could help ensure a balanced approach to resolving the conflict, particularly amid concerns about potential ramifications for international geopolitics.

The Ukrainian president’s remarks coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China this week, during which the leaders emphasized the importance of their nations’ relationship as a stabilizing force in an increasingly turbulent world.

While China has positioned itself as a neutral mediator in the Ukraine conflict, it has faced criticism for refraining from condemning Russia’s military actions. Zelensky urged China, along with other nations, to demonstrate their commitment to peace by participating in the summit, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address the crisis.

Zelensky outlined three key areas of focus for the summit, including ensuring free navigation in the Black Sea to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports, halting strikes on energy infrastructures, and repatriating thousands of children deported to Russia—a crime for which Putin has been indicted by the International Criminal Court.

The Ukrainian president stressed that consensus on these issues could signal progress in resolving the conflict and prevent further obstruction by Russia. He called on countries to demonstrate their commitment to peace by actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine.

As diplomatic initiatives intensify and global leaders weigh their responses to the Ukraine conflict, Zelensky’s appeal underscores the importance of multilateral cooperation in seeking a sustainable resolution to one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges of our time.

