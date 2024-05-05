Congress Leader Nav Prabhat Says BJP Afflicted By Fear Of Rahul Gandhi's Popularity

Amidst the charged political atmosphere of the ongoing elections, parties are actively engaging in criticism and counter-criticism. In response to the BJP’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from the Rae Bareli seat, Nav Prabhat, Chairman of the Congress Discipline Committee and former Cabinet Minister, asserted on Sunday that the BJP is exhibiting apprehension towards Rahul Gandhi’s popularity.

“BJP has become afflicted with a phobia due to Rahul Gandhi’s popularity. The Congress family was associated with the Raebareli seat in 1952 and Rahul Gandhi has chosen the same seat as Feroze Gandhi, I consider this to be the right step,” Prabhat told ANI.

Commenting on KL Sharma’s candidature, the former cabinet minister said, “As far as Amethi is considered, Kishori Lal Sharma has been working in Amethi for the last 50 years. Congress has made the right decision by choosing someone who has been playing a major role for a long time. I am confident of KL Sharma’s win”

“BJP is counting abrogation of Article 370 as its biggest achievement to the public, but is BJP contesting elections in Kashmir Valley where it removed Artice 370.?? Is BJP contesting elections in Manipur which they ignored…,” Prabhat added.

He also went on to critique Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on current headline-making issues in the country.

“Prime Minister Modi is not giving any clarification on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case and Covishield case. PM Modi is indulged in cheap politics.”

Currently, Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, while Smriti Irani is seeking reelection from Amethi. Raebareli was previously held by Sonia Gandhi, who now serves in the Rajya Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi held the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. His father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was also a Member of Parliament from Amethi in the Lower House from 1981 until his demise in 1991.

The Congress, as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party (SP), is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and has declared candidates for all except Amethi and Raebareli.

Rahul’s loss in Amethi, once a stronghold of the Congress, to Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections was seen as a significant setback for the party’s national reputation.

Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, with the vote count scheduled for June 4.

