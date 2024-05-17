Modi At Shivaji Park, Kharge And Kejriwal At BKC: Mumbai Sees Clash Of The Titans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his final public rally in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Friday, marking his 18th rally in the state. Coinciding with this event, the INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Pathaka Maidan in BKC the same evening. Both rallies are significant displays of strength by the rival alliances, aiming to sway undecided voters.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be attending the INDIA bloc rally, other prominent leaders will take the stage. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP President Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, and Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray are scheduled to address the gathering.

As the elections enter their final phase in Maharashtra, polling will take place on May 20 for 13 parliamentary constituencies across Mumbai, MMR, and North Maharashtra.

Modi’s recent roadshow in Ghatkopar on Wednesday witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with crowds lining LBS Marg to greet him. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule extended a special invitation to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray to attend the public rally.

In the 2019 elections, Thackeray campaigned against the BJP, with his critical “laav re toh video” (put on the video) speeches about Modi gaining substantial traction. This rally marks the first time Thackeray will share the stage with Modi, having secured civic permission for the event. He also released a teaser video featuring himself and Modi. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the rally around 7 PM.

The BJP has allied with the MNS, aiming to capture the Marathi vote in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik, transferring it to the Mahayuti alliance. The contest in Mumbai is anticipated to be closely fought. The BJP is contesting seats in Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, and Mumbai North, while its ally, the Shiv Sena, is contesting Mumbai-South, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai North-West seats.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray invited Kejriwal to address the INDIA bloc rally. “On May 17, the MVA’s final rally will be held. So we have invited him (Kejriwal) and he has accepted the invitation. On the same day, Narendra Modi is also in Mumbai,” Raut stated.

As Maharashtra gears up for the concluding phase of the elections, the rallies by Modi and the INDIA bloc highlight the intense efforts by both sides to secure crucial votes in the state.

