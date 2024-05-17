PM Modi to Address Public Rally In Mumbai Today

With just three days remaining until the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a public rally in Mumbai today. The event will take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where preparations are in full swing.

Posters welcoming the Prime Minister have been put up by BJP workers, and security has been heightened around the rally venue to ensure the safety of attendees. A notable aspect of this rally is the presence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who will share the stage with Prime Minister Modi.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra Legislative Council leader, met with Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to invite him to the rally. “PM Modi will be holding a rally on May 17 evening at Shivaji Park. I have invited Raj Thackeray to come to the rally. Raj Thackeray has supported PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission, which has been well-received by the people of Maharashtra. We will benefit from Raj Thackeray’s support for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra,” Bawankule told reporters.

In April, Raj Thackeray extended his party’s unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

READ MORE : PM Modi Declares Assets : ₹ 3.02 Crore in Value, No Home or Vehicle Ownership

To manage the expected large turnout, Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Dadar area, advising citizens to avoid vehicular congestion during the ‘Jahir Sabha’ event. “In view of a ‘Public meeting’ (Jahir Sabha) organized at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 17th May evening, a large number of VVIPs and supporters are expected to attend. To avoid traffic congestion on WEH & EEH, traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to midnight on 17th May,” police announced in a post on X.

In view of a ‘Public meeting’ (Jahir Sabha) organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar on 17th May evening, a large number of VVIPs and supporters are expected to attend it. To avoid traffic congestion on WEH & EEH traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to midnight on 17th May. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2024

The Office of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, also highlighted the event in a post on X, referring to the public meeting as “Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP public meeting, Mumbai.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, PM Modi conducted a massive roadshow in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and addressed two public rallies in Kalyan, Thane district, and Dindori. Thousands of supporters gathered to greet the Prime Minister, chanting slogans such as ‘Modi Modi,’ ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ and ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.’ The atmosphere was electric, with flower petals showered upon Modi’s convoy, demonstrating vibrant support for the BJP.

Maharashtra, which holds 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest number after Uttar Pradesh, plays a critical role in the elections. The first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed, and the next phase of voting is scheduled for May 20.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The vote counting is set for June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

Show Full Article