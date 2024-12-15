Cyclone Chido: Several Hundred Feared Dead As The Storm Rips Through French Island Of Mayotte

Cyclone Chido has ripped through Mayotte, leaving several hundred feared dead and causing catastrophic damage. Rescue teams are struggling to reach the worst-hit areas as the region grapples with widespread destruction and a growing humanitarian crisis.

At least several hundred people are feared dead after Cyclone Chido, the most severe storm to hit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte in nearly a century, tore through the archipelago on Saturday. The cyclone uprooted trees, destroyed homes, and further strained the region’s fragile infrastructure.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the islands, located between Mozambique and Madagascar, but their efforts are hampered by severe damage to airports and electricity networks. The territory, already grappling with chronic shortages of clean drinking water, now faces an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Casualty Numbers Expected to Rise Sharply

François-Xavier Bieuville, Mayotte’s prefect, warned during an interview with the local TV station La 1ère that the death toll could rise dramatically. While the official count stood at 11 as of Sunday, he noted that traditional burial practices among the predominantly Muslim population could make final tallies challenging.

“I think there will certainly be several hundreds; maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands,” Bieuville said.

Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, the mayor of Mamoudzou, the island’s capital, described the widespread devastation: “The hospital is hit, the schools are hit. Houses are totally devastated. The cyclone spared nothing.”

Nine people remain critically injured and are fighting for their lives, while 246 others have sustained serious injuries.

Cyclone Chido: Scenes of Destruction and Chaos

Ibrahim, a resident of Mayotte, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) of “apocalyptic scenes” as he navigated the main island, clearing blocked roads. Aerial footage released by the French gendarmerie showed hills littered with the wreckage of makeshift homes. Entire neighborhoods, largely composed of metal shacks, have been flattened. Boats have been overturned, trees uprooted, and electricity supplies knocked out across the island.

France’s interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, announced plans to travel to Mayotte on Monday to oversee relief efforts. He will be joined by 160 additional soldiers and firefighters, supplementing the 110 personnel already on the ground.

In a coordinated effort, authorities in Réunion, another French Indian Ocean territory approximately 1,400 kilometers away, have begun sending medical personnel and equipment to Mayotte. A first aid plane arrived on Sunday with three tonnes of medical supplies, blood for transfusions, and 17 medical staff. Two military aircraft and a navy patrol ship carrying additional supplies and personnel, including electricity specialists from EDF, are also en route.

Cyclone Chido Impact Extends Beyond Mayotte

Patrice Latron, the prefect of Réunion, emphasized the urgency of restoring electricity and access to clean drinking water. He stated that an air and sea bridge to Mayotte was being established, with 800 more rescuers expected in the coming days and over 80 tonnes of supplies already dispatched.

Cyclone Chido also wreaked havoc on the neighboring islands of Comoros and Madagascar. Authorities in Comoros reported that 11 fishers who had gone to sea earlier in the week were missing. The storm made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday, threatening the lives of 2.5 million people in the country’s northern regions.

According to UNICEF, Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, home to approximately two million people, suffered significant damage. Many homes, schools, and health facilities have been partially or completely destroyed.

Rising Threats of Disease and Long-Term Damage

Cyclone Chido’s devastation adds to the region’s history of increasingly severe tropical storms during cyclone season, which runs from December to March. Recent years have seen deadly storms, including Cyclone Idai in 2019, which claimed over 1,300 lives across Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, and Cyclone Freddy in 2023, which killed over 1,000 people.

The aftermath of such storms often brings secondary threats, including flooding, landslides, and stagnant water that fosters outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, and malaria.

Scientists attribute the growing intensity of these cyclones to the global climate emergency. Poor nations in southern Africa, which contribute minimally to global warming, bear the brunt of these disasters. The scale of destruction highlights the urgent need for greater international support to help these vulnerable regions cope with the impacts of climate change.

