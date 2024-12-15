Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Cyclone Chido Hits Mayotte With 124 mph Winds: 11 Dead, Widespread Damage Reported

Cyclone Chido, the most intense storm to hit Mayotte in 90 years, has left at least 11 people dead and caused severe damage. The powerful storm, with winds over 124 mph, destroyed buildings, and raised concerns about access to basic necessities. The island, already struggling with poverty and unrest, now faces the challenges of recovery.

Cyclone Chido has caused unprecedented destruction in Mayotte, leaving at least 11 people dead as it slammed into the French Indian Ocean archipelago. The storm, the most intense to hit the region in nearly a century, brought winds exceeding 124 miles (200 km) per hour, devastating infrastructure and displacing many residents. According to French weather forecasters, Meteo-France, this is the most powerful storm to strike Mayotte in over 90 years.

The cyclone passed through the islands overnight, causing extensive damage to makeshift housing, government buildings, and even a hospital. However, authorities face challenges in confirming the exact death toll due to cultural practices in Mayotte, where Muslim tradition dictates that the deceased are buried within 24 hours, making it difficult to collect accurate figures.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

In addition to the loss of life, there are growing concerns about the impact of the storm on food, water, and sanitation. Mayotte, located north of Madagascar, is one of the poorest regions of France and has struggled with various social issues for years, including gang violence and unrest. The recent tensions have been aggravated by a severe water shortage earlier this year, complicating the ongoing relief efforts.

Despite these challenges, efforts are being made to assess the full scope of the devastation and provide support to the affected population. Mayotte, already grappling with poverty and infrastructure challenges, now faces the monumental task of recovery from one of the most destructive storms in its history.

French authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have pledged to provide aid and assistance, although the logistical challenges are considerable, given the island’s already strained resources.

