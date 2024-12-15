Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With American Rock Band The Grateful Dead

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, a global icon in Indian classical music, passed away at 73 due to heart-related complications. His extraordinary journey brought the tabla to the world stage, leaving behind a timeless legacy.

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a San Francisco-based hospital earlier that day due to heart-related complications.

Hussain’s manager confirmed that the celebrated musician had been grappling with blood pressure issues prior to his hospitalization.

A Legacy Rooted in Greatness

Born into musical royalty, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of legendary tabla maestro Allah Rakha. Carrying forward his father’s illustrious legacy, Hussain carved out a distinguished path in the world of music, bringing the tabla to the global stage.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Hussain earned widespread recognition, including five Grammy Awards. Notably, he won three of these accolades at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

“Zakir Hussain transcended cultural barriers and redefined world music by blending traditions from across the globe,” said a fellow musician.

Early Years of Zakir Hussain

Hussain’s journey with the tabla began at the tender age of seven under the guidance of his father. Reflecting on his initial lessons, Hussain once shared, “I was woken up at 2:30 in the morning, and that’s when we sat and talked rhythm. My father told me about the history of our tradition, the great masters of the past, and what it all meant.”

This nocturnal ritual continued every night for four years, even as Hussain balanced his demanding school schedule.

While deeply rooted in classical Indian music, Hussain was also exposed to diverse musical genres. As a young boy, he explored Western music brought home by his father from international tours. “I was the only kid on my block walking around with a boombox blasting The Doors’ ‘Light My Fire,’” he recalled.

Hussain even flirted with the idea of becoming a rock drummer before a life-changing conversation with George Harrison of The Beatles. Sharing his aspirations with Harrison, Hussain was advised to embrace his uniqueness. “If you want to take all these incredible drummers—Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Ringo—and make that part of your music, imagine how unique your music will be,” Harrison had told him.

This advice cemented Hussain’s dedication to the tabla, inspiring him to innovate within the realm of Indian percussion.

Global Influence of Zakir Hussain

Hussain’s musical journey took him to San Francisco during the height of the hippie era, where he became a regular participant in marathon jam sessions hosted by The Grateful Dead. His decades-long collaboration with Dead drummer Mickey Hart stands as a testament to his versatility.

In recent years, Hussain expanded his repertoire further by collaborating with American banjo legend Béla Fleck. Reflecting on his cross-cultural experiences, Hussain once remarked, “You come from India thinking you’re representing a 3,000-year-old history, only to realize you’re just one little dot in the vast painting that is the music of the universe.”

Also Read: Zakir Hussain Hospitalized In San Francisco, Family Seeks Prayers For Recovery