Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

X Account Claiming Links To Family Of Zakir Hussain Says The Tabla Maestro Is Alive | Fact Check

Confusion and concern gripped social media as reports of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's death spread like wildfire, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences. However, one X account claiming to be nephew of tabla maestro swiftly denied the claims, urging the public to pray for the iconic musician's recovery.

X Account Claiming Links To Family Of Zakir Hussain Says The Tabla Maestro Is Alive | Fact Check

Reports of the death of of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain surfaced on social media Sunday night, prompting a flood of condolence messages from politicians, celebrities, and fans worldwide. However, these claims were promptly denied by his nephew, Ameer Aulia, who clarified the situation and requested an end to the misinformation.

Nephew Refutes Death Claims

“My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive,” Aulia stated through an unverified X account. “We ask the news media to stop posting false information. He is in a serious condition, and we urge his fans around the world to pray for his recovery.”

The 73-year-old musician is currently admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related issues. Journalist Parvaiz Alam also confirmed that the family had not announced any such news. “I checked with his brother-in-law in London at 1640 GMT on 15 December. The family has not confirmed the news of his death,” Alam shared on X.

Zakir Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, acknowledged his ongoing health issues. “He has been dealing with blood pressure complications. We ask for everyone’s well-wishes and prayers during this challenging time,” she said.

The official confirmation from the family, hospital or the consulate in San Fransisco is still awaited.

Social Media Tributes Pour in for Zakir Hussain

Despite the clarifications, tributes for the iconic musician flooded social media. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed their condolences. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also posted, “The world has lost a true musical genius. Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music will forever be cherished,” before subsequently deleting the message.

An X account under the name Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia), claiming to be Zakir Hussain’s nephew, insisted the tabla maestro was still alive. However, the account is not linked to Zakir Hussain’s official handle and was created only in September 2023.

Both of its posts addressed the death rumors, with one stating, “We ask for prayers for my uncle’s health. Please remove this misinformation.” While the family has yet to issue an official statement, the account’s credibility remains unverified, adding to the confusion.

Legacy of Zakir Hussain

Prominent figures across the political spectrum and cultural circles have paid tribute to Zakir Hussain. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described his death as an “irreparable loss to the country’s art and music sector.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Hussain’s role as a cultural ambassador, bridging borders and generations through his art.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his condolences, calling Hussain’s death an irreparable loss. “The demise of India’s renowned tabla player, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain ji, is an irreparable loss,” Yadav wrote on X.

Zakir Hussain revolutionized tabla playing, blending technical precision with deep emotion. His collaborations with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, George Harrison, and Mickey Hart of Grateful Dead earned him international acclaim. As a co-founder of Shakti in 1970, he pioneered Indian classical-jazz fusion, further cementing his legacy as a global musical icon.

For now, fans and well-wishers continue to await official updates about the maestro’s health while holding onto hope for his recovery.

Also Read: Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With The Grateful Dead

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Antonia Minnecola? Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain’s Wife, Who He Married Without Informing His Mother

Who Is Antonia Minnecola? Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain’s Wife, Who He Married Without Informing His...

YouTuber, Singer Parastoo Ahmady Arrested, Reason Will SHOCK You

YouTuber, Singer Parastoo Ahmady Arrested, Reason Will SHOCK You

Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With American Rock Band The Grateful Dead

Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With American Rock Band The Grateful Dead

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Brands And Businesses Gear Up For Massive Marketing Campaigns

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Ex-CIA Officer Links New Jersey Drone Sightings To Possible Biden Administration Exercise

Entertainment

Who Is Antonia Minnecola? Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain’s Wife, Who He Married Without Informing His Mother

Who Is Antonia Minnecola? Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain’s Wife, Who He Married Without Informing His

Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With American Rock Band The Grateful Dead

Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With American Rock Band The Grateful Dead

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions To Indian Music

Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73: A Look At The Maestro’s Legendary Career And Contributions

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

‘I Was Very Naked…’: Bridgerton’s Penelope Shares Her Insecure Family Reaction Amid Sex Scenes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox