X Account Claiming Links To Family Of Zakir Hussain Says The Tabla Maestro Is Alive | Fact Check

Confusion and concern gripped social media as reports of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's death spread like wildfire, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences. However, one X account claiming to be nephew of tabla maestro swiftly denied the claims, urging the public to pray for the iconic musician's recovery.

Reports of the death of of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain surfaced on social media Sunday night, prompting a flood of condolence messages from politicians, celebrities, and fans worldwide. However, these claims were promptly denied by his nephew, Ameer Aulia, who clarified the situation and requested an end to the misinformation.

Nephew Refutes Death Claims

“My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive,” Aulia stated through an unverified X account. “We ask the news media to stop posting false information. He is in a serious condition, and we urge his fans around the world to pray for his recovery.”

The 73-year-old musician is currently admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital due to heart-related issues. Journalist Parvaiz Alam also confirmed that the family had not announced any such news. “I checked with his brother-in-law in London at 1640 GMT on 15 December. The family has not confirmed the news of his death,” Alam shared on X.

Zakir Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, acknowledged his ongoing health issues. “He has been dealing with blood pressure complications. We ask for everyone’s well-wishes and prayers during this challenging time,” she said.

The official confirmation from the family, hospital or the consulate in San Fransisco is still awaited.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirms the death of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain. pic.twitter.com/KuzbfudZpN — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

Social Media Tributes Pour in for Zakir Hussain

Despite the clarifications, tributes for the iconic musician flooded social media. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed their condolences. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also posted, “The world has lost a true musical genius. Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music will forever be cherished,” before subsequently deleting the message.

An X account under the name Ameer Aulia (@AmeerAulia), claiming to be Zakir Hussain’s nephew, insisted the tabla maestro was still alive. However, the account is not linked to Zakir Hussain’s official handle and was created only in September 2023.

Both of its posts addressed the death rumors, with one stating, “We ask for prayers for my uncle’s health. Please remove this misinformation.” While the family has yet to issue an official statement, the account’s credibility remains unverified, adding to the confusion.

Legacy of Zakir Hussain

Prominent figures across the political spectrum and cultural circles have paid tribute to Zakir Hussain. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described his death as an “irreparable loss to the country’s art and music sector.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Hussain’s role as a cultural ambassador, bridging borders and generations through his art.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his condolences, calling Hussain’s death an irreparable loss. “The demise of India’s renowned tabla player, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain ji, is an irreparable loss,” Yadav wrote on X.

Zakir Hussain revolutionized tabla playing, blending technical precision with deep emotion. His collaborations with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, George Harrison, and Mickey Hart of Grateful Dead earned him international acclaim. As a co-founder of Shakti in 1970, he pioneered Indian classical-jazz fusion, further cementing his legacy as a global musical icon.

For now, fans and well-wishers continue to await official updates about the maestro’s health while holding onto hope for his recovery.

Also Read: Zakir Hussain Death: The Tabla Master Who Jammed With The Grateful Dead