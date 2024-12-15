Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: This Contestant Leads The Votes—Will They Clinch The Trophy?

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is set to air tonight, with Gautham and Nikhil leading the race for the trophy. Gautham has garnered the highest votes so far, but Nikhil is not far behind. As viewers await the grand finale, the competition is closer than ever before.

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has kicked off with a spectacular opening! The show, which has captivated audiences with its dramatic twists and intense competition, is airing live on Star Maa and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans across the country are glued to their screens as the top five finalists—Gautham, Nikhil, Prerana, Nabeel, and Mukku Avinash—vie for the coveted winner’s title.

The finale began at 7 PM and is now in full swing, offering viewers electrifying performances, emotional moments, and nail-biting suspense. Each finalist has showcased remarkable grit throughout the season, earning their place in this ultimate showdown.

The Finalists’ Journey

Gautham : The frontrunner with immense popularity, he has garnered significant votes for his balanced gameplay.

: The frontrunner with immense popularity, he has garnered significant votes for his balanced gameplay. Nikhil : Known for his competitive spirit, he is giving Gautham tough competition as the audience speculates who will emerge victorious.

: Known for his competitive spirit, he is giving Gautham tough competition as the audience speculates who will emerge victorious. Prerana : Initially a fan favorite, she now finds herself battling to stay in contention.

: Initially a fan favorite, she now finds herself battling to stay in contention. Nabeel : A late riser in the race, Nabeel has captured the audience’s attention in recent weeks.

: A late riser in the race, Nabeel has captured the audience’s attention in recent weeks. Mukku Avinash: Despite his comedic flair, Avinash’s position in the finale seems challenging with lower voting trends.

Voting Trends Keep Fans on Edge

As per earlier reports, Gautham leads with 46% of the votes, followed by Nikhil with 30%. However, surprises are common in the grand finale, and with voting lines open until the last moment, the results could change dramatically.

Winner Prediction

According to Wikipedia updates, Nikhil has been rumored as the winner, with Gautham as the runner-up. However, the official announcement is yet to come, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Memorable Moments from the Season

This season saw a mix of drama, alliances, and controversies. Former contestants such as Shekar Basha, Hari Teja, and Gangavva added charm to the house, while others like Mehboob and Vishnupriya brought intense rivalry.

As of now, the finale is showcasing stunning performances by past contestants and celebrity guests. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as host Nagarjuna engages with the finalists, reflecting on their journey.

The excitement continues as we await the crowning moment. Will Gautham maintain his lead, or will Nikhil pull off an upset? Stay tuned to find out who lifts the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 trophy!

