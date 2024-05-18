NCSSR To Host 5-Day Sports Psychology Certification for Shooting Sports

National Centre for Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) in Collaboration with National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala is organising a 5 – Day Certification in Sports Psychology for Shooting Sports from 20th May 2024 to 24th May 2024 at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi; the event highlights and emphasizes the critical importance of mental health in the realm of shooting sports, showcasing how psychological well-being is integral to achieving peak performance and overall success in this highly competitive field.

DG SAI Sandip Pradhan, Director Incharge NCSSR Brig Dr. Bibhu Kalyan Nayak will be present at the Inaugural function, along with other dignitaries. The program will feature lectures, panel discussions, and practical sessions led by top sports scientists, high-performance coaches, and shooting champions.

Key speakers include 2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Indian Shooting High Performance Director Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, and renowned coaches Samaresh Jung, Ronak Pandit and Para Coaches JP Nautiyal and Jeevan Lal Rai

The certification, recognising the vital role sports psychology plays in the success of shooting athletes, aims to equip coaches and athletes with the necessary mental training tools. This intensive program aims to bridge the current gap in mental health support for high-performance athletes in shooting disciplines.

The program also addresses how sports psychologists and play a role in enabling the shooters to effectively manage psychological barriers, optimize their performance on the range and maintain composure under pressure, facilitating peak performance during crucial moments.

