Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Plays The Man Who Never Surrenders, Internet Dubs Him As 'Misfit'

The trailer for “Chandu Champion,” starring Kartik Aaryan, premiered in Kartik’s hometown of Gwalior on Saturday. The film depicts Kartik Aaryan’s character as a man determined to stand out and excel from a young age. Inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, the movie portrays Kartik’s journey from youth to soldier, boxer, and ultimately, survivor.

Chandu Champion Trailer

The trailer delves into his life, showcasing the protagonist at different stages, from aspiring to be a champion in his village, joining the Indian Army, excelling in sports, to enduring injuries during the 1965 war.

Despite being wounded, Chandu refuses to surrender and overcomes challenges. Additionally, the trailer depicts Kartik Aaryan portraying an elderly man who seeks to take legal action against the President of India as he displays his medals.

Director Kabir Khan revealed the project “Chandu Champion” shortly after the premiere of his 2021 film “83,” which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup in England. Filming for “Chandu Champion” commenced in July 2023. Speculation arose suggesting that the film draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s inaugural Paralympic gold medalist, who achieved this feat at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. Check Out Chandu Champion Trailer Here:

