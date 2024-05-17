PM Modi Rallies Voters in Barabanki, Condemns Opposition and Highlights Development By The BJP Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd of people in a public rally held in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister during his address, urged the people of the constituency to conme out and vote in large numbers. He proceeded to emphasise on the need to increase the number of voters at the polling booths in the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024 and urged people to break the records of the voter turnouts of the previous phases.

PM Modi further took to launching attacks at the opposition parties and stated that the people needed a government that would work for them and not a party in power that would spend the next five years abusing the Prime Minister. “You need a government that works for the the development of the country, not a government that abuses Modi and for that you have only one option that is to vote for the Lotus(BJP)” PM Narendra Modi went on to urge people to vote for BJP candidate Rajrani Rawat from the Barabanki Lok Sabhaconstituency and Kaushal Kishore from the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency from all the pollig booths.

“When there is a strong government in the country, the difference in the development and progress can be very clearly seen, whereas a week government is very inconsistent,” the Prime Minister states that the week governments simply try to pass the term. He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata party is a strong government and the people of the country is well aware of the same since the people have witnessed the creation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was built after struggling generation after generation for the last five hundred years.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, PM Narendra Modi says, “…If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji, where to run a bulldozer… pic.twitter.com/rfhqN0XiXc — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

He further condemned the Congress Party and the samajwadi Party for mocking the Ram Mandir and subsequently rejecting the invitation to the inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya. He also asserted that it was because people’s votes in the previous terms that the Ram Mandir could be built in Ayodhya because the people of the country voted to build the strong government.

Further, swinging a sharp jibe at the opposition, PM Modi claimed that if the Samajwadi Party and Congress come to power, they would dismantle the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again, and they will run a bulldozer over the Ram Temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji on where to run a bulldozer and where not to,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister further criticized the INDIA bloc, accusing them of creating disturbances and fostering instability. “As the elections progress, the INDIA alliance members are beginning to fall apart,” he noted, predicting a hat-trick victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi pointed out his newfound alliance with Mamata Banerjee. “The Samajwadi prince has found refuge under a new aunt in Bengal, who supports the INDIA alliance from the outside,” he quipped.

Modi also warned about the Congress’s potential plans to reverse the Supreme Court’s judgement on Ayodhya. “Some might wonder how this can be possible, but remember, during the freedom struggle, the idea of dividing the country seemed impossible, yet it happened. They can go to any extent; for them, family and power are everything,” he cautioned.

Citing his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that was launched in the year in October 2014, He mentioned that he has also been working for the cleanliness of the country along with Uttar pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and that the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the country towards progress with several such missions including CM Yogi Adityanath’s One District, One Product that was aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

The rally in Barabanki was a clear call to action for voters, highlighting the BJP’s achievements and presenting a stark contrast to the opposition. As the election season heats up, PM Modi’s message underscores his party’s vision for a strong and progressive India.

