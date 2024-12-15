Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The Long-Term Economic Legacy Of The Spiritual Event

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will drive Uttar Pradesh's economy, creating 2 lakh crore rupees in revenue and thousands of new jobs.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The Long-Term Economic Legacy Of The Spiritual Event

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to be much more than a grand spiritual gathering; it promises to be a powerful economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh. The event, expected to attract over 40-45 crore pilgrims, will be held in Prayagraj, and is projected to generate substantial revenue, turning the state into a major economic player. Historically, the Kumbh Mela has had an economic impact, with records from the 1882 Kumbh showing a profit of 29,612 rupees, which set a precedent for the potential of future gatherings.

The Economic Potential of Mahakumbh Mela 2025

This year’s Mahakumbh Mela is expected to span approximately 4,000 hectares and attract pilgrims from all over the world, making it the largest religious congregation on the planet. The event’s budget has been set at 6,382 crore rupees, with 5,600 crore rupees already allocated for infrastructure development and event management. The previous Kumbh in 2019 had a budget of 3,700 crore rupees, highlighting the growing scale and financial importance of the Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized, “Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a spiritual gathering; it’s a massive economic engine. Our focus is on boosting infrastructure, tourism, and job creation, while ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.”

Economic Forecast and Revenue Expectations

Economic experts believe the Mahakumbh Mela will generate revenue that far exceeds expectations. With an anticipated 45 crore pilgrims, it is projected that Uttar Pradesh could earn at least 2 lakh crore rupees from the event. Former IAS officer Avnish Awasthi, who advises the Chief Minister, estimated that if each pilgrim spends 8,000 rupees, the total economic activity could reach a whopping 3.2 lakh crore rupees, further emphasizing the event’s monumental financial impact.

Although most transactions, such as small-scale activities like boat rides, food, and transportation, will be informal and difficult to quantify, the overall effect on local economies will be substantial. Experts also note that neighboring cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vindhyavasini Dham will benefit from increased foot traffic and new job opportunities.

Job Creation and Local Impact

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department reports that the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela have already created employment for 45,000 families. Local vendors and service providers are equally optimistic about the economic windfall. A street food vendor in Prayagraj shared, “The Mahakumbh is a blessing for small businesses like mine. We earn as much during the event as we usually do in six months.”

Boat operators on the Ganga River are also looking forward to the influx of pilgrims. One boat operator said, “With millions of visitors expected, our income will increase manifold. We are even receiving special training to improve our services.”

Infrastructure Development

The focus of Mahakumbh 2025 is on improving infrastructure to ensure smooth and efficient management of the massive crowd. Major completed projects include a six-lane bridge over the Ganga and a 275 crore rupees railway overbridge to improve connectivity and traffic flow. Additionally, for the first time, temporary tent cities at the Mela will be visible on Google Maps, thanks to a partnership between Google and the Mahakumbh Mela Authority. The use of technology will enhance the pilgrim experience, making it more accessible and organized.

Long-Term Tourism Growth

The impact of Mahakumbh 2025 will extend well beyond the event itself. Senior tourism officials believe that the infrastructure and global exposure garnered by the Mela will continue to boost tourism for years to come. The improved facilities and better connectivity will leave a lasting legacy for the region.

Local people, like Meera Devi from Bihar, view the Mahakumbh as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She said, “I’ve been to several Kumbh Melas, but this time it feels like the whole world is watching. We come for spiritual satisfaction, but we can also see how it benefits the locals.”

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 holds the potential not only to bring spiritual enrichment but also to catalyze long-term economic growth for Uttar Pradesh. With its massive scale and the jobs it will create, the event promises to leave behind a lasting legacy, turning the state into a global economic hub. The event’s economic impact is not only evident in the short term but will fuel tourism, infrastructure, and job growth in the region for many years to come.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here’s How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel Guide Here!

Filed under

Mahakumbh Mela prayagraj spiritual gathering

