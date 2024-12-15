Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here's How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel Guide Here!

In 2025, from January 13 to February 26, Prayagraj will once again host this extraordinary event, attracting millions of pilgrims and visitors who will witness a powerful display of faith, unity, and India's spiritual legacy.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here’s How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel Guide Here!

The Maha Kumbh Mela, often regarded as the largest spiritual gathering in the world, is a grand manifestation of devotion, faith, and ancient traditions. Deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, this exceptional festival takes place every 12 years in four sacred cities: Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj.

These cities are situated along the banks of India’s holiest rivers: the Ganga, Shipra, Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati.

In 2025, from January 13 to February 26, Prayagraj will once again host this extraordinary event, attracting millions of pilgrims and visitors who will witness a powerful display of faith, unity, and India’s spiritual legacy.

How to Reach Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025:

By Train

Prayagraj is well-connected to major cities across India through an extensive railway network. The city has multiple railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Rambagh, Prayagraj Sangam, and others.

Regular trains from cities like Delhi (Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat), Mumbai (Mahanagri SF Express, Saket SF Express), Kolkata (Howrah-Prayagraj Express), and Chennai (Sanghamitra Express) ensure easy access for devotees traveling to Prayagraj.

By Air

Prayagraj’s Bamrauli Airport, located 13 km from the city, offers great connectivity with frequent flights to and from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Nearby airports include Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Varanasi), Kanpur Airport, and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow).

By Bus

Prayagraj is well-linked by road through national and state highways. State-run buses operate from numerous cities, with bookings available through the UPSRTC, makemytrip.com, yatra.com, and redbus.in. Private buses also serve various cities. Key bus stands in Prayagraj include the Prayagraj Bus Stand and Kachari Bus Stand.

The Kumbh Mela unites millions of devotees, ascetics, and spiritual seekers to participate in sacred rituals, with the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

This bath is believed to cleanse the soul, forgive sins, and lead one toward spiritual liberation. The festival is not just a celebration of India’s rich spiritual heritage but also represents the universal human quest for inner peace, self-realization, and collective harmony.

